Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim a $200 Bonus All World Cup Entries Today (June 22)

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All new DFS users can dive into a fun World Cup slate of games today via this link here, and use the Betr promo code WTOP to receive a $200 bonus.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for $200 World Cup Bonus

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 22nd, 2026

The latest Betr welcome offer provides immense value to get involved in today’s World Cup action. When you sign up and lock in the promo code, you receive up to two no-sweat entries; if either of your picks happens to miss the mark, you will be refunded your entry fee in Betr Bucks, maxing out at $200. On top of this built-in safety net, new users are also awarded a free pick to utilize right out of the gate, adding extra flexibility to your strategy.

Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Betr customers. To qualify for the no-sweat entries and the free pick, you must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. And as we continually monitor the broader markets, it is worth noting again that Betr has player prop markets for the World Cup, allowing you to build a multi-sport card.

Top Goalscorer Props for Today’s World Cup Action

It is never too early to look ahead at the international board. While we are heavily invested in hunting value on the diamond tonight, we also have to give a shoutout to the pitch. Betr has player prop markets for the World Cup, allowing you to evaluate futures prices and daily projections to build entries around top goalscorer props for today’s action. Finding a longshot goalscorer or backing a proven, high-volume striker to find the back of the net offers tremendous upside to round out your daily portfolio of picks.

Player (Team) Opponent Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) Austria Julian Alvarez (Argentina) Austria Jose Manuel Lopez (Argentina) Austria Marko Arnautovic (Austria) Argentina Michael Gregoritsch (Austria) Argentina Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria) Argentina Jean-Philippe Mateta (France) Iraq Ousmane Dembele (France) Iraq Bradley Barcola (France) Iraq Mohanad Ali (Iraq) France Ali Alhamadi (Iraq) France Ali Yousif (Iraq) France Erling Haaland (Norway) Senegal Jorgen Strand Larsen (Norway) Senegal Alexander Sorloth (Norway) Senegal Nicolas Jackson (Senegal) Norway Cherif Ndiaye (Senegal) Norway Sadio Mane (Senegal) Norway Amine Gouiri (Algeria) Jordan Nadhir Benbouali (Algeria) Jordan Adil Boulbina (Algeria) Jordan Ali Olwan (Jordan) Algeria Odeh Fakhoury (Jordan) Algeria Mohammad Aldaoud (Jordan) Algeria

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Securing your welcome bonus ahead of today’s World Cup games is a streamlined process. Follow the steps below to ensure your offer is successfully activated: