Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim a $200 Bonus All World Cup Entries Today (June 22)

All new DFS users can dive into a fun World Cup slate of games today via this link here, and use the Betr promo code WTOP to receive a $200 bonus.
Betr Promo Code WTOP for $200 World Cup Bonus
|Betr Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Betr User Offer
|$200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.)
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state
|Date Last Verified
|June 22nd, 2026
The latest Betr welcome offer provides immense value to get involved in today’s World Cup action. When you sign up and lock in the promo code, you receive up to two no-sweat entries; if either of your picks happens to miss the mark, you will be refunded your entry fee in Betr Bucks, maxing out at $200. On top of this built-in safety net, new users are also awarded a free pick to utilize right out of the gate, adding extra flexibility to your strategy.
Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Betr customers. To qualify for the no-sweat entries and the free pick, you must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. And as we continually monitor the broader markets, it is worth noting again that Betr has player prop markets for the World Cup, allowing you to build a multi-sport card.
Top Goalscorer Props for Today’s World Cup Action
It is never too early to look ahead at the international board. While we are heavily invested in hunting value on the diamond tonight, we also have to give a shoutout to the pitch. Betr has player prop markets for the World Cup, allowing you to evaluate futures prices and daily projections to build entries around top goalscorer props for today’s action. Finding a longshot goalscorer or backing a proven, high-volume striker to find the back of the net offers tremendous upside to round out your daily portfolio of picks.
|Player (Team)
|Opponent
|Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)
|Austria
|Julian Alvarez (Argentina)
|Austria
|Jose Manuel Lopez (Argentina)
|Austria
|Marko Arnautovic (Austria)
|Argentina
|Michael Gregoritsch (Austria)
|Argentina
|Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria)
|Argentina
|Jean-Philippe Mateta (France)
|Iraq
|Ousmane Dembele (France)
|Iraq
|Bradley Barcola (France)
|Iraq
|Mohanad Ali (Iraq)
|France
|Ali Alhamadi (Iraq)
|France
|Ali Yousif (Iraq)
|France
|Erling Haaland (Norway)
|Senegal
|Jorgen Strand Larsen (Norway)
|Senegal
|Alexander Sorloth (Norway)
|Senegal
|Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)
|Norway
|Cherif Ndiaye (Senegal)
|Norway
|Sadio Mane (Senegal)
|Norway
|Amine Gouiri (Algeria)
|Jordan
|Nadhir Benbouali (Algeria)
|Jordan
|Adil Boulbina (Algeria)
|Jordan
|Ali Olwan (Jordan)
|Algeria
|Odeh Fakhoury (Jordan)
|Algeria
|Mohammad Aldaoud (Jordan)
|Algeria
How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP
Securing your welcome bonus ahead of today’s World Cup games is a streamlined process. Follow the steps below to ensure your offer is successfully activated:
- Register a New Account: Begin by downloading the app or navigating to the Betr platform to create your new account. You will be asked to enter standard personal information to securely verify your identity and complete your registration.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to trigger the promotional offer and officially unlock your no-sweat entries.
- Make a Deposit: To activate your two $100 maximum tokens and your free pick, fund your account using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. While you do not need to deposit the full $200 immediately upon signing up, you will need to deposit at least $200 in total over time in order to realize the maximum available value of the promotion.
- Build Your Entries: Once your account is funded, you are ready to construct your card. Put together your entries for today’s World Cup action. With the promo activated, you can enjoy the safety net of having your entry fees returned in Betr Bucks (up to $100 per token) if either of your qualifying entries happens to fall short.