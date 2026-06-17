Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 in No-Sweat Entries for World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players looking to build an entry for the upcoming World Cup slate can utilize Betr promo code WTOP to claim $200 in no-sweat entries and a free pick. Click here to start signing up.

Designed strictly for new users, this promotion grants two separate $100 no-sweat entries that can be applied to any matchup on the schedule. If either of your selected entries misses the mark, you will get those $100 max tokens back in the form of Betr Bucks. To further kickstart the action, new users will also receive a free pick at sign-up to immediately use on the upcoming slate.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for the World Cup

Before building your entries for upcoming fixtures like England visiting Croatia or Ghana taking on Panama, review the essential details of the welcome offer below.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Two No-Sweat Entries Up to $200 + Free Pick Bonus Last Verified On June 17, 2026

To qualify for the Betr promo code, you must be a new Betr customer who meets the platform’s age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Once your account is verified and active, you can claim your welcome bonus, which features two no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in bonus value.

This provides a great opportunity to dive into the World Cup action with an added layer of security. You can apply your no-sweat entries to exciting matchups on the schedule, such as Uzbekistan facing Colombia or the high-stakes clash between England and Croatia. If either of your initial entries falls short, Betr will refund your entry amount in Betr Bucks up to the $100 maximum per token, giving you another chance to build a winning DFS lineup.

Wednesday World Cup Options

The data points toward a few highly favorable spots on the upcoming slate. If you are analyzing the midfield, Croatia’s Luka Modric offers a compelling case to back his under for total shots. Modric is consistently listed at 1.5 shots, but tactical trends reveal he often operates deeper in the midfield to facilitate possession rather than strike on goal. Taking the under on his shot total looks like a statistically sound play.

On the attacking side, the matchups heavily favor offensive volume. England’s Harry Kane offers excellent value to continue his dominance up front against Croatia. Kane consistently logs dangerous chances in the final third, making the Over 0.5 goals an incredibly tempting projection to select. Utilizing your Betr welcome offer on these data-backed trends provides a solid foundation for your daily fantasy entries.

How to Activate Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the upcoming World Cup slate is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to set up your account and secure your bonus: