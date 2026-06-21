Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Father’s Day Bonus for MLB, World Cup Picks

Sign up using Betr promo code WTOP to qualify for $200 in no-sweat entries along with a free pick on the World Cup. Click here to start the registration process.
This flexible offer can be applied to any of the upcoming World Cup matches across the full slate, meaning you can utilize your protected entries while building fantasy projections for Germany’s clash with Ivory Coast, Ecuador facing Curacao, or Tunisia’s matchup against Japan. With tons of MLB options as well, Betr should have something for everyone this weekend.
Betr Promo Code WTOP: Grab $200 in No-Sweat Entries for the World Cup
|Betr Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Betr User Offer
|Up to $200 in No-Sweat Entries + Free Pick
|Bonus Last Verified On
|June 20, 2026
Securing your bonus is a straightforward process for anyone looking to build a daily fantasy entry for the World Cup this week. Once you register as a new Betr customer using our exclusive promo code WTOP, you simply need to make your initial deposit. From there, your first entries are protected up to $200 as no-sweat entries, and you will instantly receive a free pick to help anchor your lineup.
To be eligible for this welcome offer, you must be a new Betr customer who has not previously created an account. Additionally, users must be physically located in a participating state where Betr operates and meet the minimum age requirements for their jurisdiction. Once those criteria are met, your no-sweat entries and free pick will be ready to use on any upcoming World Cup action.
World Cup Matches: Daily Fantasy Player Projections
If you are ready to put your soccer knowledge to the test, navigating the daily fantasy player projections is a great way to get involved. These goalscorer markets offer an excellent starting point for building your entry and taking full advantage of the Betr promo. New users can select their favorite combinations from these World Cup projections, build their entries, and utilize the peace of mind that comes with $200 in no-sweat coverage throughout the rest of the tournament.
With three more games coming up on Saturday, there should e something for every soccer fan. Make DFS picks on Germany-Ivory Coast, Ecuador-Curacao or Japan-Tunisia. This Betr promo is a great way to hit the ground running.
How to Get Started With Betr Promo Code WTOP
Unlocking your bonus for this week’s World Cup action is a breeze. Just follow these simple steps to claim your no-sweat entries and free pick:
- Sign Up: Navigate to the Betr platform and begin the registration process. You will need to create an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity.
- Enter the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you enter promo code WTOP when prompted. This is required to opt into the welcome offer.
- Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 into your new account using one of Betr’s secure payment methods.
- Play Your First Entry: Create your first entry by combining player projections from the upcoming World Cup matches.
- Claim Your Bonus: Once your entry is locked in, it is automatically protected up to $200 as a no-sweat entry. If your projections fall short, you are covered. Plus, you will instantly receive your free pick to use on future contests.