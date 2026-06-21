Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Father’s Day Bonus for MLB, World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up using Betr promo code WTOP to qualify for $200 in no-sweat entries along with a free pick on the World Cup. Click here to start the registration process.

This flexible offer can be applied to any of the upcoming World Cup matches across the full slate, meaning you can utilize your protected entries while building fantasy projections for Germany’s clash with Ivory Coast, Ecuador facing Curacao, or Tunisia’s matchup against Japan. With tons of MLB options as well, Betr should have something for everyone this weekend.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: Grab $200 in No-Sweat Entries for the World Cup

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer Up to $200 in No-Sweat Entries + Free Pick Bonus Last Verified On June 20, 2026

Securing your bonus is a straightforward process for anyone looking to build a daily fantasy entry for the World Cup this week. Once you register as a new Betr customer using our exclusive promo code WTOP, you simply need to make your initial deposit. From there, your first entries are protected up to $200 as no-sweat entries, and you will instantly receive a free pick to help anchor your lineup.

To be eligible for this welcome offer, you must be a new Betr customer who has not previously created an account. Additionally, users must be physically located in a participating state where Betr operates and meet the minimum age requirements for their jurisdiction. Once those criteria are met, your no-sweat entries and free pick will be ready to use on any upcoming World Cup action.

World Cup Matches: Daily Fantasy Player Projections

If you are ready to put your soccer knowledge to the test, navigating the daily fantasy player projections is a great way to get involved. These goalscorer markets offer an excellent starting point for building your entry and taking full advantage of the Betr promo. New users can select their favorite combinations from these World Cup projections, build their entries, and utilize the peace of mind that comes with $200 in no-sweat coverage throughout the rest of the tournament.

With three more games coming up on Saturday, there should e something for every soccer fan. Make DFS picks on Germany-Ivory Coast, Ecuador-Curacao or Japan-Tunisia. This Betr promo is a great way to hit the ground running.

How to Get Started With Betr Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your bonus for this week’s World Cup action is a breeze. Just follow these simple steps to claim your no-sweat entries and free pick: