Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for USA-Australia, World Cup, MLB Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The Betr promo code WTOP provides all new users with a $200 bonus via this link here, which can be used on any MLB and World Cup game, including USA vs. Australia (3 p.m. ET) Friday.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB, World Cup

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 19th, 2026

Offer Overview

Finding a market inefficiency is great, but attacking it with the house’s backing is even better. The Betr welcome offer empowers users with up to $200 in total value, delivered as two separate no-sweat entries of up to $100 each. This provides a fantastic safety net as you build your player prop entries around today’s MLB action.

For example, you can utilize your first no-sweat entry on the pitching matchup between the Braves’ Martín Pérez and the Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski.

If your picks don’t pan out, your account will be refunded with Betr Bucks matching your entry amount up to the $100 limit. You can then deploy your second no-sweat entry on the later slate, perhaps backing Kansas City starter Seth Lugo against the visiting Cardinals. It does stand to reason that this bonus is strictly available for new Betr customers.

To qualify and claim your two no-sweat entries, you must meet the specific age requirements for your jurisdiction and be physically located within a participating state when registering your account.

How to Use Your Betr Bonus Tonight

Using your no-sweat entries from the Betr welcome offer is as simple as finding the right player props. To help you build out your card for tonight’s Brewers-Braves showdown, we’ve compiled the hit and strikeout lines for the game’s biggest stars:

Player Hits Strikeouts Jacob Misiorowski N/A 8.5 Martín Pérez N/A 3.5 Christian Yelich 0.5 N/A William Contreras 0.5 N/A Matt Olson 0.5 N/A Austin Riley 0.5 N/A Ozzie Albies 0.5 N/A Michael Harris II 0.5 N/A Jackson Chourio 1.5 N/A Brice Turang 0.5 N/A

When scanning the board for value, look at Martín Pérez’s 3.5 strikeout line. We’ve seen time and time again that targeting soft pitcher lines yields results. The Braves starter has exceeded this mark in 16 of his last 23 appearances (70%), including four of his last six starts in Atlanta. Even more enticing, he has cleared 3.5 punchouts in two consecutive starts against Milwaukee.

At the plate, Austin Riley is in a phenomenal spot to record a hit. Riley is scorching at home, recording a hit in six of his last seven games (86%). Furthermore, he owns the Brewers, boasting a five-game hit streak against them. Looking for a high-floor addition? We put a lot of stock in situational context, and Riley’s recent form provides a genuine analytical edge.

You can also feel confident look at both Ozzie Albies and Christian Yelich for hits Friday. Albies has hit safely in six of his last eight games and carries a four-game hit streak into tonight’s matchup. Meanwhile, Yelich has eclipsed his 0.5 line in three of his last four contests, giving you multiple data-backed options to build out your entries.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s MLB action is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer and secure your no-sweat entries: