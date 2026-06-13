Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA Finals Game 5, World Cup This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile using the Betr promo code WTOP here, then put a $200 no-sweat offer and a free pick to use for Knicks-Spurs Game 5, today’s World Cup action and more.

Betr Promo Code WTOP For Knicks vs. Spurs

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating states. Promotion Confirmed June 13th, 2026

Offer Overview

The Betr welcome offer equips new players with a calculated way to enter the NBA and World Cup markets. By applying the Betr promo code WTOP, you secure two no-sweat entries. If the variance does not swing in your favor and either of your first entries loses, Betr refunds the entry fee in bonuses, capping at a combined maximum of $200. On top of the no-sweat entries, new users will also receive a free pick. This structure allows you to project outcomes for the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game, or a World Cup match, with the assurance of a safety net for your bankroll.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available for new Betr customers making their first entries on the platform. To qualify for the no-sweat entries and the free pick, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Betr operates.

Use Your Betr NBA Promo On Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5

Player Points Over/Under Prop Jalen Brunson 27.5 Victor Wembanyama 27.5 OG Anunoby 17.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 16.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 Stephon Castle 15.5 Devin Vassell 13.5

With the safety net from the Betr promo code in place, users can target the premier player projections for tonight’s Knicks vs. Spurs matchup.

At the top of the board, both Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama carry a points over/under of 27.5. Brunson operates as the primary offensive engine for New York and has averaged an incredibly consistent 27.4 points per game this season. Since his projection mirrors his season average almost exactly, it presents a tightly contested line. Conversely, Wembanyama is averaging 24 points per contest. Based on this average, the math leans toward the under for the Spurs center, as he would need a performance well above his current baseline to clear 27.5 points.

Further down the slate, calculating the differential between projections and postseason averages reveals immediate value. OG Anunoby’s line sits at 17.5 points, yet he currently averages 20.7 points per game. This 3.2-point gap makes the over an analytically sound choice. Similarly, San Antonio’s Stephon Castle faces a points projection of 15.5 despite averaging 18.7 points. The underlying statistics strongly indicate Castle is well-positioned to hit the over tonight.

Even highly utilized stars like Karl-Anthony Towns (projection: 16.5, average: 16.7) and De’Aaron Fox (projection: 15.5, average: 16.0) feature lines hovering just below their actual production. These minor discrepancies offer steady, data-backed avenues to utilize your no-sweat entries.

Look Ahead: Saturday’s World Cup Games

While the NBA offers immediate value tonight, users should also look into Saturday’s World Cup slate. The upcoming international matches present unique statistical dynamics to evaluate:

Qatar vs. Switzerland

Brazil vs. Morocco

Haiti vs. Scotland

Sign Up With Betr Promo Code WTOP

To claim your welcome bonus ahead of the highly anticipated New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup, you must follow a strictly defined process. First, ensure you enter the Betr promo code WTOP during registration here, as it is strictly required to unlock the offer. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and geographical location.

Once the account is registered and the promo code is applied, the platform triggers your $200 in total bonus value. This safety net is distributed as two separate no-sweat tokens, each carrying a maximum value of $100. You can then submit your first entries grounded in your statistical research. If either entry loses, the entry fee is returned to your account in bonuses (up to $200 total), providing a mathematically sound second chance to stay in the action.