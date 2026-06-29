Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Entries (June 29)

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New users can unlock up to $200 in bonus value with the Betr promo code WTOP ahead of tonight’s MLB slate and World Cup slate. Get started here.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB, World Cup Bonus

Before you lock in your picks for the upcoming slate—whether you are analyzing the 54-30 Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the 40-44 Athletics or another game entirely—it is important to understand the mechanics of this promotional offer. The table below outlines everything required to claim your welcome bonus before the first pitch.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 29th, 2026

The Betr welcome offer allows new customers to step to the plate with two no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in value. This provides a valuable, risk-mitigating strategy for your first selections on the diamond. For example, if you want to back the 54-30 Dodgers with Eric Lauer on the mound against Gage Jump and the 40-44 Athletics, you can make your picks knowing that if they do not hit, your entry amounts will be refunded in bonus funds up to $100 each.

To take advantage of this promotion, you must meet basic eligibility criteria. This offer is strictly reserved for new Betr customers who satisfy the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Once your account is verified, you can immediately apply your two $100 no-sweat entries to the Dodgers, Athletics, or any other team taking the field today.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Bonus Tonight

Whether you prefer conservative projections or high-ceiling outcomes, your no-sweat entries from the Betr promo code can be utilized across a variety of player props. Below is a breakdown of the consensus lines for today’s top stars in the Dodgers-Athletics matchup, isolating the hit props for batters and strikeout lines for the starting pitchers.

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts 1.5 N/A Kyle Tucker 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernandez 0.5 N/A Shea Langeliers 1.5 N/A Tyler Soderstrom 0.5 N/A Joey Meneses 0.5 N/A Gage Jump N/A 4.5 Eric Lauer N/A 4.5

When utilizing your welcome bonus, diving into recent performance data is a good recipe for success. For instance, Dodgers starter Eric Lauer has his strikeout line set at 4.5. While recent underlying metrics show he has tallied at least four strikeouts in 12 of his last 15 games, consensus projections strongly suggest the under is the more probable outcome tonight. Conversely, Athletics starter Gage Jump is projected favorably to eclipse his 4.5 strikeout mark.

At the plate, Shohei Ohtani has been remarkably consistent, exceeding 0.5 hits in seven of his last eight appearances. However, with his consensus line sitting at 1.5, the data models expect a maximum of one hit for the superstar tonight, pointing toward the under. Finally, Joey Meneses offers an intriguing contrarian angle. His line is set at 0.5 hits, a mark projections heavily anticipate him clearing. Yet, recent performance trends reveal Meneses has failed to record a single hit in four consecutive games. If you believe this statistical cold streak will continue, backing the under provides a logical, data-backed path for your entry.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus and unlocking your safety net for tonight’s MLB action is a highly straightforward process. To get started, you will need to create and register a new account with Betr. During sign-up, you will provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age and regional location requirements. Crucially, you must enter promo code WTOP during registration to successfully trigger your no-sweat entries.

Once your account is successfully registered, the final step is funding your bankroll. To claim the absolute full mathematical value of the welcome bonus—which includes the two $100 max tokens and the automatic free pick—users must deposit at least $200 using one of Betr’s secure payment methods.

It is important to note that you do not have to deposit the full $200 when signing up if you prefer to allocate a smaller initial bankroll. However, to realize the maximum promotional offer of two separate $100 no-sweat entries, a total initial deposit of $200 is required. Once your funds are loaded and the tokens are activated, you are ready to hit the diamond and lock in your selections.