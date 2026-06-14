Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for MLB, UFC Freedom 250 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile using the Betr promo code WTOP here, then put a $200 no-sweat offer to use alongside a free pick for UFC Freedom 250, today’s MLB slate and World Cup action.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Details

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks. Includes a free pick.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Verified On June 14th, 2026

The mechanics of the Betr welcome offer are structurally sound and highly advantageous for new Betr customers looking to get in on the action. When you sign up and claim the promo code, you immediately unlock two no-sweat entries. If the data leads you astray and either of those first two picks loses, Betr will refund your entry fee in the form of bonuses, up to a $200 maximum limit.

As an added value to kickstart your experience, new users will also receive a free pick upon signing up. This promotion is strictly available to new Betr customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Use Your Betr Promo On UFC Freedom 250

If you are looking to put your welcome bonus to work immediately, UFC Freedom 250 offers several high-leverage opportunities. The card is loaded with star power and massive stylistic clashes, most notably:

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane

Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

When evaluating player props for combat sports, avoiding surface-level narratives and focusing on underlying metrics—like significant strikes landed per minute and takedown defense percentages—is a good recipe for success. A matchup like Topuria and Gaethje presents a fascinating striking volume clash, while Pereira versus Gane tests elite kickboxing against dynamic heavyweight movement. By applying your no-sweat entries to these bouts, you can target specific fight-outcome props with the built-in insurance of a Betr Bucks refund if your read falls short.

Sunday’s MLB Slate

For those looking to diversify their portfolio, Sunday’s MLB schedule provides ample opportunities to leverage hard numbers. The slate features several marquee matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox

Rather than relying on traditional, variance-heavy stats like batting average, evaluating a hitter’s expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA) or their barrel rate provides a much more accurate predictor of future performance.

Using your Betr welcome offer on total base props or pitcher strikeout projections allows you to rely on these predictive metrics with reduced risk.

Activate Your Betr Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Getting started and claiming your no-sweat entries is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus:

Register an Account: Create and register your new account here by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address. This is required to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the required promo code WTOP to officially lock in your welcome bonus. Claim Your No-Sweat Entries: Completing your registration with the promo code will trigger the $200 in total bonus value, which is distributed as two separate $100 maximum tokens. Make Your Picks: Build your entries using data-driven analysis for UFC Freedom 250, Sunday’s MLB action, or any other available market.

Thanks to this promotion, you can execute your picks with confidence. If either of your initial two selections loses, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of bonuses, up to a maximum of $200 total, allowing you to reinvest in the market without diminishing your starting bankroll.