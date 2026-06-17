Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for England-Croatia, World Cup, MLB Games

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New DFS users can dive into a full slate of MLB and World Cup games with the Betr promo code WTOP and redeem a $200 bonus while doing so. Use this link here to get started.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for $200 in No-Sweat Entries

Before finalizing your picks for the June 17, 2026, slate, it pays to understand the mechanics of this sign-up promotion. Whether you plan to back the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-27) with probable pitcher Shohei Ohtani at 3:10 PM ET, or look for value in the 2:15 PM ET matchup featuring Kyle Leahy and the St. Louis Cardinals (40-31) hosting the San Diego Padres (37-35), this offer provides an excellent safety net for new accounts.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 17th, 2026

With Shane McClanahan slated to take the mound for the visiting Tampa Bay Rays (41-29), having two separate no-sweat entries allows you to confidently make your selections across today’s top non-conference matchups. Just ensure you meet the terms and conditions outlined above before creating your account and submitting your initial picks.

Understanding the Betr Welcome Offer

We put a lot of stock in finding promotional value, and new Betr customers can take advantage of exactly that. This welcome offer provides two no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in value, presenting a prime opportunity to explore picks for the current MLB slate, including that highly anticipated showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays. If your qualifying entries don’t pan out while building a card around Ohtani or the Dodgers’ heavy hitters, Betr has you covered with a refund in Betr Bucks up to the maximum $100 limit for each of your first two entries.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a first-time user who meets the platform’s minimum age requirements and is physically located within a participating state. Once your eligibility is confirmed and your new account is active, you can seamlessly construct your entries around any game on the schedule, such as the non-conference clash featuring the San Diego Padres visiting the St. Louis Cardinals.

How to Use Your Betr Bonus for Today’s Slate

Using your two $100 no-sweat entries effectively requires identifying market inefficiencies and the best spots on the board. Below is a breakdown of the lines for today’s biggest stars, focusing on hit props for batters and strikeout totals for the starting pitchers.

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani N/A 5.5 Shane McClanahan N/A 4.5 Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Manny Machado 0.5 N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. 1.5 N/A Xander Bogaerts 1.5 N/A Yandy Díaz 0.5 N/A Junior Caminero 0.5 N/A Jackson Merrill 1.5 N/A

Based on recent performance trends, the data strongly points toward the “over” for tonight’s marquee starting pitchers. Shohei Ohtani draws a strikeout prop of 5.5. We’ve seen time and time again how dominant the two-way superstar is at home. He has exceeded 5.5 strikeouts in 12 of his last 15 home starts, averaging a staggering 7.73 strikeouts per game in that split. It does stand to reason that he will continue this dominance today.

On the other side of that matchup, Rays ace Shane McClanahan holds a consensus strikeout line of 4.5. The trends heavily support the over here as well. McClanahan has surpassed the 4.5 mark in 11 of his last 14 road outings (averaging 5.14 strikeouts) and 19 of his last 23 games overall.

For the hitters, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts both have their hit props set at 0.5, and the situational context indicates excellent potential for both to clear that mark. Freeman brings a hot streak into today’s game, having recorded at least one hit in five consecutive home appearances. Meanwhile, Betts has successfully eclipsed his 0.5 hits line in three of his last four matchups, averaging 1.5 hits per game in that recent stretch.

How to Sign Up With the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the MLB slate is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus value and finalize your entries: