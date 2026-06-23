BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 World Cup Bonus for Portugal, England, Any Match

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got an exciting Tuesday schedule lined up for World Cup fans, and if you’re ready to move beyond just cheering from the couch, the latest BetMGM promo code gives us a massive edge. Sign up here to unlock a $150 bonus or start with a $1,500 first-bet offer.

Depending on where you are placing your bets, you get one of two fantastic starting points. If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must use the “Bet $10, Win $150 in bonus bets” offer. For my friends in all other eligible U.S. states, you unlock a massive $1,500 first-bet offer to use on any of today’s World Cup action. We’re in this together, so let’s break down exactly how to use these promos to chase a nice pay day.

BetMGM Promo Code for World Cup Action

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 23, 2026

I always tell bettors that having a solid welcome offer is the first step in smart handicapping. The BetMGM promo code gives new customers an incredibly flexible way to build a bankroll, allowing you to apply this promotion to the soccer market of your choice today.

Here is the exact breakdown: New users registering in MI, NJ, PA, and WV will claim a specific “Bet $10, Win $150 in bonus bets” promotion using the code TOP150. You do not have a choice of offers in these states, but frankly, turning a winning ten-dollar flyer into $150 is a fantastic way to start.

Meanwhile, new players in all other eligible U.S. states have access to a generous $1,500 first-bet offer with code TOP1500. This means if your first bet misses the mark, BetMGM will refund that losing initial wager in the form of bonus bets up to $1,500. It’s a great safety net when we want to step up our strategy and take a swing at a bigger payout.

Use BetMGM Promo Code on Today’s Matches

Today’s June 23 schedule brings us four compelling Round 2 matchups as nations jockey for vital positioning in the regular season phase of the 2026 World Cup. The morning line gives us some heavy favorites, with Portugal and England taking the pitch in the United States against Uzbekistan and Ghana, respectively.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Portugal vs Uzbekistan 1:00 PM -714 / +775 / +1600 O/U 3.5 (+121 / -151) England vs Ghana 4:00 PM -556 / +625 / +1400 O/U 2.5 (-176 / +140)

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Analysis

Playing out of Houston Stadium, Portugal enters this Round 2 matchup as a massive favorite. My statistical models line right up with the bookmakers here, granting Portugal a commanding 84.2% win probability, compared to just a 4.7% chance for Uzbekistan (and an 11.1% probability of a draw). With Jalal Jayed officiating, I’m expecting Portugal to control the pace. When I’m handicapping odds this lopsided (-714 on the moneyline), I usually avoid the straight win and instead look at the Over 3.5 total goals (+121) to find a real chance at value.

England vs Ghana Analysis

England heads to Foxborough heavily favored to collect three points this afternoon. Win probabilities favor England at 81.7%, with Ghana sitting at a 5.4% chance of pulling off the upset, and a 12.9% likelihood of a draw. With Hector Said Martinez Sorto on the whistle, England will aim to assert early dominance. At -556, England is a perfect team to “key” in your parlays if you’re looking to link multiple favorites across today’s slate.

Signing Up with the BetMGM Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action? Getting your account set up and claiming this offer is simple. Follow my quick step-by-step guide to unlock your welcome bonus before the first whistle blows:

Sign Up: Create a new account here by providing your standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM Promo Code: During registration, this is where you lock in the value. Use promo code TOP150 if you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. Users in all other eligible U.S. states should enter promo code TOP1500. Fund Your Account: Make a minimum initial deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods, like a debit card, online banking, or PayPal. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the soccer section and place your qualifying bet on the World Cup market of your choice.

Once activated, your offer is ready to deploy across the entire board. Whether you are placing a simple straight bet or building a sophisticated parlay, we’re set up for a thrilling day of World Cup soccer.

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