BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 World Cup Bonus for Germany-Paraguay

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of World Cup knockout soccer, and when Germany takes on Paraguay in the Round of 32, we have a massive opportunity to build our bankrolls. If you are tired of watching from the sidelines and want a nice pay day, we need to talk about the latest BetMGM promo code. Register here to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer or win a $150 bonus.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 for World Cup Action

Before Germany and Paraguay square off on the pitch, eligible sports bettors can register to claim one of BetMGM’s lucrative welcome offers. To ensure you get the right deal for your location, here is a full breakdown of the available promotions:

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 29, 2026

Using the $1,500 First Bet Offer or $150 Bonus

As the tournament action heats up, I want to make sure you are getting the absolute best value with your BetMGM promo code.

If you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must use promo code TOP150 to claim a special “Bet $10, win $150 in bonus bets” promotion. Simply register, place a $10 wager on the matchup, and if your ticket cashes, you will receive an additional $150 in bonus bets alongside your standard cash winnings. It’s a fantastic way to stretch a small stake into a real chance at a bigger payout.

For those of us located in all other participating U.S. states, promo code TOP1500 unlocks a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. If your opening wager on Germany or Paraguay falls short, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets up to $1,500. This gives us the confidence to take a bigger swing right out of the gate, knowing we have a fallback to keep us in the game for the rest of the World Cup.

Odds and Analysis for Germany vs. Paraguay

This FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash between Germany and Paraguay is scheduled for June 29, 2026. Kickoff is set for 4:30 pm ET in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Bet Type Germany Draw Paraguay Moneyline -275 +380 +675 Total Goals Over 2.5 (-145) — Under 2.5 (+115)

When I am handicapping a match like this, I look closely at the underlying probabilities before the official betting lines drop. According to the latest pre-game data, the models heavily favor the European squad. Germany holds a dominant 70.7% chance of securing the victory. Paraguay faces a massive uphill battle with just a 10.9% probability of winning outright, while the likelihood of a draw at the end of regulation sits at 18.4%.

How to Register Using the BetMGM Promo Code

Ready to jump in? We’re in this together, and activating your BetMGM promo offer is a quick, straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus:

Create an Account: Register here. You will need to drop in some standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure to input the correct promo code for your state. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use promo code TOP150. Bettors in all other participating states should enter promo code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head over to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. This initial deposit is required to activate the offer. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the soccer betting markets and place your qualifying first bet on the Germany vs. Paraguay World Cup matchup.

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