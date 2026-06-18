BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Safety For Mexico-South Korea, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new account using the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 here, then lock in a $1,500 safety net or $150 bonus offer for today’s World Cup and MLB action.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Offer Details

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified June 18, 2026 Offer Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM Promo Code: $1,500 First-Bet Offer Or $150 Bonus

Bettors looking to establish a data-driven approach for today’s FIFA World Cup slate can utilize the BetMGM promo code to maximize their initial entry point. This flexible sign-up mechanism provides distinct advantages depending on your state of residence, allowing users to apply promotional value to any market on the board.

For new customers physically present in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the platform offers a targeted “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. This creates a low-risk, high-upside mathematical edge for a correct prediction. Meanwhile, users operating in all other participating U.S. states (excluding New York) can activate a $1,500 first-bet offer. Under this structure, you can wager up to $1,500 on your initial bet; if the bet loses, the wager is returned to your account as bonus bets, giving you a secondary opportunity to deploy your bankroll.

BetMGM World Cup Odds Today

The 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage progresses today with three pivotal matchups:

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 3:00 PM -190 / +320 / +475 O/U 2.5 Canada vs Qatar 6:00 PM -325 / +450 / +825 O/U 2.5 Mexico vs Korea Republic 9:00 PM +105 / +220 / +280 O/U 2.5

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Analysis

Opening the afternoon, Switzerland is positioned as a decisive favorite. At a -190 moneyline. Bosnia and Herzegovina faces a steep statistical climb.

Canada vs. Qatar Analysis

Canada will operate with a distinct home-field advantage in front of an expected 52,000 spectators in Vancouver. The market is heavily backing the host nation, assigning them a -325 moneyline. Qatar (+825) is the heaviest underdog of the day.

Mexico vs. Korea Republic Analysis

Concluding the slate at Estadio Guadalajara, the data points toward a highly competitive match. Mexico carries a +105 moneyline. Korea Republic is not far behind with +280 odds, and the likelihood of a draw is a statistically significant at +220.

BetMGM Promo Code On Today’s MLB Slate

While international soccer dominates the afternoon, bettors analyzing domestic markets can also apply their BetMGM promo code to today’s Major League Baseball schedule:

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves

Whether you are targeting an MLB player prop, a moneyline favorite, or an over/under total, the promotional credit operates identically across both soccer and baseball markets.

Activate The BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Securing your new user promotion requires a simple, standardized registration process. Once activated, the offer is valid for any World Cup match or MLB game on today’s schedule.

To execute the sign-up process:

Create a new sportsbook account here by providing verifiable personal information (name, date of birth, email address, and physical physical address). Input the promo code TOP1500. Process a first-time deposit of at least $10 using an approved, secure payment method to officially trigger the promotion on your account.

Following these steps, your account is successfully funded and the welcome offer is active. Whether you project an efficient defensive performance from Mexico or a dominant showing by the Swiss, your BetMGM promo code allows you to back your analysis with tangible value on the matchup of your choice.