BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 First Bet for World Cup Matches, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can utilize the BetMGM promo code to claim a generous welcome offer ahead of the upcoming World Cup and MLB action. Register here to claim a $1,500 first-bet offer or win a $150 bonus. Whether you are backing heavyweights like England or Argentina on the pitch, or looking for a nice pay day on the baseball diamond, this promotion can be applied to any game you choose to handicap.

The details of the sign-up offer vary slightly by location. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use the bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins offer (there is no choice in these states, but it’s an incredible deal to get started). Meanwhile, new customers in all other participating states can take advantage of a massive $1,500 first-bet offer.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 for World Cup or MLB

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 27, 2026

Flexibility for Your Best Wagers

As the World Cup group stage action continues across June 27 and June 28, we can utilize the BetMGM promo code to unlock a highly lucrative welcome offer. What I love about this promotion is the flexibility. You aren’t boxed into just one sport. Whether you are backing England against Panama, looking for an edge with Portugal taking on Colombia, or pivoting over to today’s MLB slate, your qualifying wager works for any game on the board.

Remember, if you are registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will use promo code TOP150 to claim the required “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. For new customers residing in all other participating U.S. states, use promo code TOP1500 to lock in the $1,500 first-bet offer. Both options are great tools to help you confidently step up to the betting window.

Today’s World Cup Matches

Because these matchups are the final group stage fixtures, every single goal and point matters for tournament survival. When the stakes are this high, it creates clear angles for us bettors to explore.

Below is a complete look at the current morning line odds for the entire day’s slate.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Panama vs England 5:00 PM +1400 / +775 / -667 O/U 3.5 (+103 / -128) Croatia vs Ghana 5:00 PM -115 / +200 / +400 O/U 1.5 (-210 / +169) Colombia vs Portugal 7:30 PM +310 / +250 / -118 O/U 2.5 (+100 / -128) Congo DR vs Uzbekistan 7:30 PM -147 / +270 / +400 O/U 2.5 (+115 / -144) Jordan vs Argentina 10:00 PM +1650 / +750 / -714 O/U 3.5 (+127 / -160) Algeria vs Austria 10:00 PM +275 / +110 / +210 O/U 1.5 (-143 / +110)

Panama vs England Analysis

England enters this matchup as a towering favorite with an 83.7% win probability. Laying juice on a -667 moneyline isn’t a great standalone strategy, so if you want a piece of this action, I suggest using England as a parlay piece or looking closely at the total. With the over/under set at 3.5 goals, the betting markets expect England’s attack to tee off.

Colombia vs Portugal Analysis

This is one of the most competitive fixtures on the board, and exactly where handicapping gets fun. Portugal comes into the match as a slight favorite on the moneyline (-118), boasting a 47.8% win probability. However, Colombia sits firmly in contention with a 26.7% win probability and +310 odds. Oddsmakers project a moderately paced, tactical game, putting the total goals line at 2.5. If you’re chasing a bigger payout, the draw (+250) is an incredibly intriguing option here.

BetMGM Promo Code Guide: How to Sign Up

Unlocking your sign-up offer is a simple, straightforward process. Once activated, the promotion can be used on any of the FIFA World Cup matches or MLB games on the slate. To get started, follow these quick steps:

Create an Account: Register a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to input the correct BetMGM promo code for your specific location. If you are registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, use the promo code TOP150. For new users in all other participating states, apply the promo code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: After your account is verified, head to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $10. BetMGM offers a variety of secure deposit methods, including online banking, major credit/debit cards, and e-wallets.

Once your initial deposit of $10 or more is successfully processed, your welcome offer will be fully activated. Now we’re in business. All that is left to do is navigate to the World Cup or MLB betting markets and place your first wager on the exciting action.

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