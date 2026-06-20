BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 World Cup, MLB Weekend Safety Net

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile using the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 here, then unlock a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus for World Cup and MLB matchups today.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Offer Details

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On June 20th, 2026 Information Confirmed By 21+ and Present in Participating States.

The latest BetMGM promo code provides a mathematically sound entry point, allowing new users to apply their welcome offer to any of the day’s FIFA World Cup matches. Whether you are backing the Netherlands against Sweden, or targeting Ecuador vs. Curacao and Tunisia vs. Japan, this promotion maximizes your initial equity on the pitch.

The structure of the BetMGM welcome offer depends strictly on your location. If you are registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can claim a specialized bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins offer. For new users located in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM provides a $1,500 first-bet offer, allowing bettors to leverage larger initial stakes on any World Cup market.

BetMGM World Cup Odds Today

The 2026 FIFA World Cup progresses with a busy slate today. Here are the current betting odds for the upcoming World Cup schedule:

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Netherlands vs Sweden 1:00 PM -145 / +300 / +340 O/U 2.5 Ecuador vs Curacao 8:00 PM -900 / +900 / +1900 O/U 2.5 Tunisia vs Japan 12:00 AM +525 / +300 / -190 O/U 2.5

Netherlands vs. Sweden Analysis

The opening match presents the tightest odds of the slate, with the Netherlands entering Houston Stadium as -145 moneyline favorites. With the over/under set at 2.5, a modest scoring environment is expected.

Ecuador vs. Curacao Analysis

Ecuador is positioned as an astronomical favorite in Kansas City. Listed at -900 on the BetMGM moneyline. Curacao faces a massive statistical hurdle with +1900 odds.

Tunisia vs. Japan Analysis

The midnight ET finale establishes Japan as the clear favorite at -190. In contrast to the earlier fixtures. Tunisia is a significant underdog at +525, even though it is not the heaviest underdog on the slate.

Look Ahead: Saturday’s MLB Slate

Bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the soccer pitch can also apply their BetMGM promo code to Saturday’s Major League Baseball action. The diamond offers several intriguing matchups, including:

San Diego Padres vs. Texas Rangers

Washington Nationals vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Activate The BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 For Today’s Matches

To execute the registration and claim your welcome offer, follow these logical steps:

Create an Account: Click here to initiate registration. You will need to submit standard identity verification data—including your full name, email address, date of birth, and phone number. Enter the Promo Code: During sign-up, input the code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Link an approved, secure payment method to your active account. A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to officially trigger the promotional offer. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the soccer or baseball sections, analyze the underlying metrics of the markets, and place your qualifying wager on any matchup on the board.

With a funded account and your promo code verified, you have a solid foundation to tackle this exciting slate of matches.