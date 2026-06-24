BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 First-Bet Offer for Any World Cup Matchup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services I’ve got the perfect strategy to help us chase a nice pay day during the World Cup. By using the right BetMGM promo code here, new users can unlock a highly lucrative welcome offer to use across any of today’s international fixtures – a $1,500 first bet or $150 bonus.

Depending on where you’re betting from, we’re looking at two distinct deals. If you’re in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must use the “bet $10, win $150 in bonus bets” offer. For my fellow bettors in all other eligible U.S. states, you’ll receive a massive $1,500 first-bet offer to get you in the game.

BetMGM Promo Code for World Cup Action

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 24, 2026

Place Your Favorite World Cup Wager

As a bettor, I’m always looking for ways to maximize my bankroll before the opening whistle blows. This BetMGM promo code is the exact ticket we need for today’s World Cup action. Whether you want to back Canada against Switzerland, hammer Brazil in prime time against Scotland, or find a sleeper pick in the Qatar or Haiti matchups, this offer covers the entire June 24 board. Simply pick your preferred market for any of these matches to get started.

Remember, your specific reward depends entirely on your location. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will claim a “bet $10, win $150 in bonus bets” offer, giving you a real chance to secure an immediate bankroll boost if your prediction hits. For sports fans residing in all other eligible U.S. states, BetMGM provides a heavy-hitting $1,500 first-bet offer to use on any World Cup market.

Betting Odds for Wednesday, June 24th

The 2026 FIFA World Cup continues today with crucial Round 3 matchups wrapping up group stage action. When I’m handicapping a slate like this, I look for spots where we can find value.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Switzerland vs Canada 3:00 PM +145 / +195 / +220 O/U 2.5 (+120 / -152) Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar 3:00 PM -294 / +450 / +650 O/U 2.5 (-181 / +146)* Scotland vs Brazil 6:00 PM +850 / +425 / -323 O/U 2.5 (-125 / +100) Morocco vs Haiti 6:00 PM -556 / +625 / +1400 O/U 2.5 (-187 / +149)*

For fans looking to catch the action live or tune in from the couch, today’s matches span across North America:

Switzerland vs Canada: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Scotland vs Brazil: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Morocco vs Haiti: Atlanta, GA

Scotland vs Brazil Analysis

At 6:00 PM ET in Miami, all eyes will be on Brazil as they look to put on a show against Scotland. Unsurprisingly, Brazil is positioned as a massive away favorite (-323), backed by an overwhelming 73.1% win probability. Scotland faces a steep uphill battle with only a 9.6% chance to secure a victory. I’m looking closely at the total here; bettors expecting Brazil’s prolific attack to open up the game will find the Over 2.5 total reasonably priced at -125.

How to Sign Up Using the BetMGM Promo Code

Getting set up is a breeze. I’ve walked plenty of punters through this process, and once activated, your welcome offer can be used on any of the matches on today’s slate. Whether you want to back Brazil against Scotland, look for value in the Canada vs Switzerland matchup, or place a wager on the fixtures featuring Morocco and Bosnia and Herzegovina, just follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Sign Up: Navigate to the BetMGM platform here and begin the registration process to create your new account. Enter Your Details: Provide your standard personal information—like your name, date of birth, and address—to verify your identity safely and securely. Apply the BetMGM Promo Code: During registration, input the specific promo code tied to your location. Use TOP150 if you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. If you reside in any other eligible U.S. state, use promo code TOP1500. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the FIFA World Cup betting markets, dive into the odds, and lock in your qualifying wager on any matchup.

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