BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Score $1,500 Bet for Brazil-Haiti, World Cup Matches

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first bet for the World Cup this weekend. Use bonus code TOP150 to secure a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes on the action this weekend. There are four games on Friday, including Brazil vs. Haiti. Brazil has one point after an opening draw against Morocco. New players on BetMGM Sportsbook can go all in on the action with these promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 Bet

Before making your predictions for the World Cup clash between Brazil and Haiti, it is important to understand the details of the welcome promotions available. Depending on your location, you can claim a tailored offer to boost your starting bankroll.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On June 19, 2026

As you prepare to wager on the World Cup match between Brazil and Haiti, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks massive value depending on where you are betting from. If you are registering a new account in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can take advantage of a “bet $10, get $150” promotion. Simply place a $10 wager on the match using promo code TOP150, and if your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets to add to your winnings.

For sports bettors located in all other participating legal US states, the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 grants access to a massive $1,500 first bet offer. This promotion allows you to place your opening wager on Brazil or Haiti with confidence. If that initial bet loses, BetMGM will refund your stake entirely in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500, giving you a second chance to build your bankroll during the tournament.

Brazil vs. Haiti Betting Preview, Odds

Bet Type Brazil Draw Haiti Moneyline -900 +900 +1800

Heading into this World Cup clash, predictive models heavily favor Brazil. That shouldn’t come as a surprise given the current rankings. Brazil ranks fifth in the world and is one of the favorites to win the tournament. Meanwhile, Haiti is one of the lowest rated squads in the World Cup at 85.

How to Activate the BetMGM Offer for the World Cup Match

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Brazil vs. Haiti match is a simple and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to register your new account, claim your tailored promotion, and jump into the World Cup betting action:

Enter Personal Information: Fill out the required standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your betting eligibility. Apply the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, enter the promo code that corresponds to your state. Use TOP150 if you are physically located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. If you are registering from any other participating legal sports betting state, input bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the World Cup betting markets (or the upcoming MLB slate) and place your qualifying wager on the Brazil vs. Haiti matchup to activate your bonus offer.

By following these easy steps, you will be fully locked in and ready to enjoy the action with a boosted bankroll or a fully backed first bet.