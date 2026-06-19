BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for USA-Australia, World Cup, MLB Games

Traditional betting odds have not yet been posted by sportsbooks. Pre-match probability data gives the USA a 58.9% chance of…

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Traditional betting odds have not yet been posted by sportsbooks. Pre-match probability data gives the USA a 58.9% chance of winning, a 22.8% chance of a draw, and Australia an 18.3% chance of winning.

The BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 will unlock a $150 bonus in select states along with a $1,500 bonus in most markets for the World Cup, U.S. Open and MLB games Friday. Below, we’ll set up the offer, what you need to know, and how to get starter prior to action like USA vs. Australia. You can use this link to grab the bonus or click below.

Key Facts: BetMGM Bonus Code for USA vs. Australia

Detail Information Match United States vs. Australia Competition FIFA World Cup 2026, Round 2 Date & Time June 19, 2026, at 19:00 UTC (12:00 PM PT) Venue Seattle Field, Seattle, WA (Capacity: 66,925) Referee Felix Zwayer (Germany) BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 — Bet $10, Get $150 if your bet wins BetMGM Bonus Code (All Other States except NY) TOP1500 — $1,500 First-Bet Offer Eligibility 21+ and present in a participating US state

What Is the BetMGM Bonus Code for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

TOP150 — For new users in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), and West Virginia (WV). This unlocks a bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins offer.

— For new users in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), and West Virginia (WV). This unlocks a offer. TOP1500 — For new users in all other participating US states (excluding New York). This unlocks a $1,500 first-bet offer, meaning your first wager is backed up to $1,500.

When and Where Is USA vs. Australia Being Played?

What Are the Odds for United States vs. Australia?

Outcome Probability United States Win 58.9% Draw 22.8% Australia Win 18.3%

Have the United States and Australia Played Before?

USA vs. Australia Prediction and Best Bet

How Do I Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for the World Cup?

Create an Account — Download the BetMGM app or visit their website and begin the registration process. Enter Personal Details — Provide your name, date of birth, and address to verify your identity and confirm you are 21+ in a participating state. Apply the Bonus Code — Enter TOP150 if you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. Enter TOP1500 if you are in any other participating state (except NY). Make a Deposit — Fund your account with at least $10 using any available secure payment method. Place Your Wager — Bet on the United States vs. Australia match or any other eligible FIFA World Cup market to activate your bonus.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BetMGM bonus code for USA vs. Australia at the World Cup?

When does USA vs. Australia kick off?

Who is favored to win USA vs. Australia?

Have the USA and Australia ever played each other in soccer?

What venue is hosting USA vs. Australia?

Is the BetMGM bonus code available in New York?

What are the betting odds for USA vs. Australia?

The BetMGM bonus code for the United States vs. Australia FIFA World Cup match depends on your state:Both codes are available exclusively to first-time BetMGM customers who sign up ahead of this World Cup matchup.The United States will host Australia at, on(12:00 PM Pacific Time). This is amatch in the regular season phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The venue holds 66,925 fans, and the match will be officiated by German referee Felix Zwayer.Traditional betting odds have not yet been released for this match. However, pre-match probability models (updated June 19, 2026, at 14:22 UTC) project the following:The United States is a clear favorite at home, with nearly a 59% chance of winning. Australia is given just an 18.3% probability of pulling off an upset.No. There arebetween the United States and Australia across all competitions. This will be the first-ever meeting between these two nations on the international soccer stage. There is no head-to-head record, no all-time win/loss data, and no current season matchups to reference.With a 58.9% win probability, home-field advantage at Seattle Field, and no historical precedent for Australia to draw confidence from, the United States is the clear play. The Americans will benefit from a passionate home crowd in a 66,925-seat venue. Back the United States on the moneyline once traditional odds are posted by sportsbooks.Follow these five steps to activate your BetMGM welcome offer for the United States vs. Australia match:Use codein Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia to get a bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins. Use codein all other participating states (except New York) to get a $1,500 first-bet offer.The match kicks off on(12:00 PM Pacific Time) at Seattle Field in Seattle, WA.The United States is favored with a. Australia has an 18.3% chance of winning, and there is a 22.8% probability of a draw.No. This is thebetween the United States and Australia in international soccer. There are no previous encounters across any competition.in Seattle, Washington, with a capacity of 66,925. The match is part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 2.No. The TOP1500 and TOP150 bonus codes are available in all participating US states. You must be 21+ and physically present in an eligible state.Traditional betting odds have not yet been posted by sportsbooks. Pre-match probability data gives the USA a 58.9% chance of winning, a 22.8% chance of a draw, and Australia an 18.3% chance of winning.

The BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 will unlock a $150 bonus in select states along with a $1,500 bonus in most markets for the World Cup, U.S. Open and MLB games Friday. Below, we’ll set up the offer, what you need to know, and how to get starter prior to action like USA vs. Australia. You can use this link to grab the bonus or click below.

Key Facts: BetMGM Bonus Code for USA vs. Australia

Detail Information Match United States vs. Australia Competition FIFA World Cup 2026, Round 2 Date & Time June 19, 2026, at 19:00 UTC (12:00 PM PT) Venue Seattle Field, Seattle, WA (Capacity: 66,925) Referee Felix Zwayer (Germany) BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 — Bet $10, Get $150 if your bet wins BetMGM Bonus Code (All Other States except NY) TOP1500 — $1,500 First-Bet Offer Eligibility 21+ and present in a participating US state

What Is the BetMGM Bonus Code for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

TOP150 — For new users in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), and West Virginia (WV). This unlocks a bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins offer.

— For new users in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), and West Virginia (WV). This unlocks a offer. TOP1500 — For new users in all other participating US states (excluding New York). This unlocks a $1,500 first-bet offer, meaning your first wager is backed up to $1,500.

When and Where Is USA vs. Australia Being Played?

What Are the Odds for United States vs. Australia?

Outcome Probability United States Win 58.9% Draw 22.8% Australia Win 18.3%

Have the United States and Australia Played Before?

USA vs. Australia Prediction and Best Bet

How Do I Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for the World Cup?

Create an Account — Download the BetMGM app or visit their website and begin the registration process. Enter Personal Details — Provide your name, date of birth, and address to verify your identity and confirm you are 21+ in a participating state. Apply the Bonus Code — Enter TOP150 if you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. Enter TOP1500 if you are in any other participating state (except NY). Make a Deposit — Fund your account with at least $10 using any available secure payment method. Place Your Wager — Bet on the United States vs. Australia match or any other eligible FIFA World Cup market to activate your bonus.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BetMGM bonus code for USA vs. Australia at the World Cup?

When does USA vs. Australia kick off?

Who is favored to win USA vs. Australia?

Have the USA and Australia ever played each other in soccer?

What venue is hosting USA vs. Australia?

Is the BetMGM bonus code available in New York?

What are the betting odds for USA vs. Australia?

The BetMGM bonus code for the United States vs. Australia FIFA World Cup match depends on your state:Both codes are available exclusively to first-time BetMGM customers who sign up ahead of this World Cup matchup.The United States will host Australia at, on(12:00 PM Pacific Time). This is amatch in the regular season phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The venue holds 66,925 fans, and the match will be officiated by German referee Felix Zwayer.Traditional betting odds have not yet been released for this match. However, pre-match probability models (updated June 19, 2026, at 14:22 UTC) project the following:The United States is a clear favorite at home, with nearly a 59% chance of winning. Australia is given just an 18.3% probability of pulling off an upset.No. There arebetween the United States and Australia across all competitions. This will be the first-ever meeting between these two nations on the international soccer stage. There is no head-to-head record, no all-time win/loss data, and no current season matchups to reference.With a 58.9% win probability, home-field advantage at Seattle Field, and no historical precedent for Australia to draw confidence from, the United States is the clear play. The Americans will benefit from a passionate home crowd in a 66,925-seat venue. Back the United States on the moneyline once traditional odds are posted by sportsbooks.Follow these five steps to activate your BetMGM welcome offer for the United States vs. Australia match:Use codein Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia to get a bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins. Use codein all other participating states (except New York) to get a $1,500 first-bet offer.The match kicks off on(12:00 PM Pacific Time) at Seattle Field in Seattle, WA.The United States is favored with a. Australia has an 18.3% chance of winning, and there is a 22.8% probability of a draw.No. This is thebetween the United States and Australia in international soccer. There are no previous encounters across any competition.in Seattle, Washington, with a capacity of 66,925. The match is part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 2.No. The TOP1500 and TOP150 bonus codes are available in all participating US states. You must be 21+ and physically present in an eligible state.Traditional betting odds have not yet been posted by sportsbooks. Pre-match probability data gives the USA a 58.9% chance of winning, a 22.8% chance of a draw, and Australia an 18.3% chance of winning.