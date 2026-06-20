BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Netherlands-Sweden, World Cup, MLB Games

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Sign up for a state dependent offer here when you redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, and use this offer to dive into Saturday’s World Cup and MLB action.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for World Cup Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 20th, 2026

Maximizing Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

As the FIFA World Cup action heats up on June 20, new customers can leverage these BetMGM bonus codes to secure a significant analytical edge right out of the gate. Whether you are looking to isolate a high-value longshot in the afternoon clash between Sweden and the Netherlands or fading the public in the evening showdown between Ivory Coast and Germany, this promotion is valid for any of the day’s international soccer matches.

The structure of the BetMGM bonus offer hinges entirely on your physical location. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will claim a bet $10, win $150 bonus if your first bet cashes. Conversely, new players registering in all other participating U.S. states have access to a $1,500 first-bet offer to back their strongest read on today’s slate.

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus on Today’s Matches

The FIFA 2026 World Cup group stage marches on with four pivotal Round 2 matchups scheduled for June 20 (carrying over into the late-night hours of June 21). Today’s slate features a compelling mix of tightly contested international clashes and heavy, juiced favorites, offering plenty of unique betting angles for those willing to dig into the odds.

Current Match Odds

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Netherlands vs Sweden 1:00 PM -140 / +290 / +360 O/U 2.5 (-148 / +120) Germany vs Ivory Coast 4:00 PM -190 / +360 / +470 O/U 2.5 (-168 / +136) Ecuador vs Curacao 8:00 PM -901 / +900 / +2000 O/U 2.5 (-194 / +156) Tunisia vs Japan 12:00 AM +550 / +300 / -190 O/U 2.5 (+108 / -132)

Odds as of June 20, 2026 from BetMGM.

Netherlands vs Sweden Analysis

Kicking off the afternoon, the Netherlands enters as the designated home favorite against Sweden. The Dutch hold a 54.4% implied win probability to claim all three points in this Round 2 contest, while the probability of a draw sits at roughly 24.4%. Sweden carries a 21.1% chance of securing an outright victory and will look to pull off an upset as +360 underdogs. From a market perspective, oddsmakers clearly expect scoring action, with the over 2.5 goals moderately favored at -148. We’ve seen time and time again that the Dutch push the pace, making that total a point of interest.

Germany vs Ivory Coast Analysis

The focus shifts to the late afternoon, where Germany takes on Ivory Coast. Germany is comfortably favored on the moneyline at -190, translating to a 62.1% win probability. Ivory Coast faces an uphill battle with a 16.6% chance of victory and +470 odds to upset the European powerhouse. The over 2.5 total goals market is heavily juiced at -168, signaling a strong expectation from the sharps for offensive production. It does stand to reason that Germany will control the tempo and the bulk of possession.

Ecuador vs Curacao Analysis

The biggest numerical mismatch of the day takes place in prime time. Ecuador is a massive -901 favorite with an overwhelming 86.0% probability of defeating Curacao. The visiting Curacao squad is positioned as a heavy +2000 longshot, possessing just a 4.0% statistical chance of pulling off the shocker. Because the moneyline presents zero playable value for a straight bet, savvy bettors should look toward the derivative markets. The goal total is set at 2.5, with the over heavily favored at -194, indicating an expected blowout.

Tunisia vs Japan Analysis

Closing out the slate is a cross-confederation bout between Tunisia and Japan. Japan holds the upper hand with a 61.9% win probability and -190 odds to secure the victory as the away team. Tunisia enters as a +550 underdog with a 14.7% chance of defending its home designation. Unlike the rest of the day’s matches, the under 2.5 goals is favored here at -132. The market is pointing toward a potentially tighter, lower-scoring affair to wrap up the schedule, and we put a lot of stock in following the money when it diverges from the rest of the day’s high-scoring trends.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with BetMGM and claiming your welcome offer is a simple, straightforward process. Best of all, once your account is fully activated, the promotional offer can be used to attack the value on any of the World Cup matches on the current slate.

Follow these analytical steps to get your bankroll funded before kickoff: