BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NBA Finals Spurs-Knicks Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

What Is the BetMGM Bonus Code for the NBA Finals?

The BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 unlocks a $1,500 first-bet offer for new users in most participating US states, while code TOP150 gives bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV a “bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. Both codes are active ahead of Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks on June 10, 2026, at Madison Square Garden (8:30 PM EDT, ABC).

Promo Detail Information BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code (All Other States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All Other States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Eligible Game Spurs vs. Knicks – NBA Finals Game 4 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 10, 2026

How Does the BetMGM $1,500 First-Bet Offer Work?

The $1,500 first-bet offer is available to new BetMGM users in all participating states except Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New York. If your opening wager loses, BetMGM refunds your original stake as bonus bets up to a maximum of $1,500. This safety net allows bettors to take a larger initial position on the Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals matchup without the full downside risk.

Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 Odds

Here are the current consensus odds for NBA Finals Game 4 between San Antonio and New York at Madison Square Garden:

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread +2.5 (-113) -2.5 (-107) Moneyline +115 -136 Total Points Over 216.5 (-112) Under 216.5 (-107)

Line movement note: The spread opened at Knicks -1.5 and has shifted to -2.5, signaling increased market confidence in New York at home. The moneyline also moved from NYK -120 / SAS +102 at open to the current NYK -136 / SAS +115.

NBA Finals Game 4 Betting Trends and Analysis

San Antonio Spurs Betting Trends

6-2 ATS as an underdog over their last 8 games

over their last 8 games 16-9 ATS overall in their last 25 games

in their last 25 games 6-2 straight up as an underdog in their last 8 games

in their last 8 games Postseason net rating: +9.8 (per 100 possessions)

New York Knicks Betting Trends

4-1 ATS as a favorite over their last 5 games

over their last 5 games 8-2 ATS overall in their last 10 games

in their last 10 games Over has hit in 4 of their last 5 games as a favorite

Postseason net rating: +16.2 (per 100 possessions)

Series Stats Through 3 Games

The Knicks hold a scoring edge in the series, averaging 107.0 points per game compared to the Spurs’ 104.7. New York has also generated more fast-break points (15.3 per game vs. 10.3), second-chance points (19.33 vs. 11.0), and steals (7.67 vs. 6.0 per game). San Antonio has countered by getting to the free-throw line more frequently (28.0 attempts per game vs. 20.33 for New York) and leads in points off turnovers (17.33 per game vs. 14.0).

Both teams are shooting 43% from the field in the series, but the Knicks hold an edge from three-point range (35% vs. 32%).

Totals Analysis

The over is a compelling angle for Game 4. New York’s over has cashed in four of their last five as a favorite, and the combined series scoring average of 211.7 points could tick higher at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks’ transition attack (15.3 fast-break points per game in the series) tends to thrive with crowd energy.

How to Sign Up and Claim the BetMGM Bonus Code

Follow these steps to register and activate your welcome offer before tip-off: