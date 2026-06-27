BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Colombia-Portugal, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With tons of action across the World Cup and MLB slates tonight, now is the time to click here and register with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 for a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Offer Overview

Before placing your first wager, take a look at this complete overview of the current welcome promotions:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On June 27th, 2026 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Strategic bettors aiming to wager on the upcoming World Cup slate can input the BetMGM bonus code to unlock their respective welcome offer. The beauty of this promotion lies in its versatility. It can be applied to any market on the board across the schedule.

For users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets (if your bet wins) structure rewards identifying highly probable outcomes. For users in all other participating states, the $1,500 first-bet offer provides a significant safety net to back your initial read on the tournament.

BetMGM World Cup Saturday Betting Markets

The World Cup group stage is reaching a crucial tipping point. Fans and bettors alike can analyze a loaded schedule featuring global heavyweights like Portugal and Argentina competing for critical points. Whether you are targeting the moneyline or building a Same Game Parlay (SGP) around specific game totals, the current odds provide several intriguing mathematical angles.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Colombia vs Portugal 7:30 PM +300 / +260 / -115 O/U 2.5 (-105 / -120) Congo DR vs Uzbekistan 7:30 PM -135 / +280 / +333 O/U 2.5 (-105 / -120) Jordan vs Argentina 10:00 PM +1200 / +600 / -525 O/U 2.5 (-175 / +140) Algeria vs Austria 10:00 PM +280 / +120 / +180 O/U 1.5 (-165 / +130)

Colombia vs. Portugal Analysis

Portugal enters their match as the clear favorites. The home side faces an uphill battle with +300 moneyline odds. Odds favor the under 2.5 goals at -120. The match will be officiated by referee Alireza Faghani.

Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan Analysis

Congo DR is in a statistically favorable position against Uzbekistan. The odds heavily favor the home squad at -135. With Congo DR’s moneyline odds, they are expected to dictate the possession and pace of the game under the watch of referee Felix Zwayer.

Jordan vs. Argentina Analysis

The most lopsided matchup of the slate takes place in Arlington, TX. Argentina is an overwhelming powerhouse in this fixture, carrying -525 moneyline odds. Referee Istvan Kovacs will oversee this high-stakes affair.

Algeria vs. Austria Analysis

For bettors looking to analyze the most closely contested match of the day, the showdown in Kansas City fits the bill perfectly. This is the only matchup on the slate where a draw is the favoried outcome, sitting at +120. If there is an outright winner, Austria edges out the projections with +180 moneyline odds compared to Algeria’s +280. BetMGM lines project a defensive battle with a low total goal line of O/U 1.5.

Alternative Value: Saturday’s MLB Matches

Beyond the international soccer pitch, the BetMGM bonus code can also be leveraged for domestic baseball action. Saturday’s MLB slate features several pivotal matchups that provide strong angles for bettors looking for daily value. Key games on the schedule include:

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants

With Up With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with your welcome promotion is a straightforward, logical process. Once activated, the offer can be deployed on any of the World Cup matches on the board.

To claim your offer, follow these steps:

Create an Account: Register a new account with BetMGM here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email, and physical address) to properly verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, enter the promo code TOP1500. Make a Qualifying Deposit: To complete the activation process, deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods.

As soon as your initial $10 deposit clears, your welcome offer will be fully activated and ready to be utilized across the World Cup or MLB slate.