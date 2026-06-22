BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Argentina-Austria, World Cup Games

All new users can redeem a fantastic, state dependent welcome offer with this link here, and redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 for the World Cup today, including a fun matchup between Argentina and Austria.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the World Cup, Argentina-Austria Today
If you are looking to secure some early value on the upcoming Argentina vs. Austria matchup, here is a quick breakdown of the current sign-up promotions available.
|BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|TOP150
|New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10, Win $150
|BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY)
|TOP1500
|New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Date Last Verified
|June 22nd, 2026
Maximizing Your BetMGM Bonus Code Value
We’ve seen time and time again that maximizing your bankroll early in a major tournament is critical to long-term success. Depending on your location, applying the correct BetMGM bonus code unlocks the exact capital you need for this FIFA World Cup clash.
Sports bettors physically present in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use code TOP150 to claim the “Bet $10, Win $150 in Bonus Bets” promotion. To capitalize on this, simply place a $10 wager on the game. If your ticket is a winner, BetMGM will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard cash payout. There is no choice between offers in these four states; this is the exclusive welcome promo available to you.
For new customers located in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM provides a $1,500 first-bet offer via code TOP1500. Under this promotion, you can place your initial wager on this highly anticipated international showdown knowing that if your bet falls short, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. Whether you are laying heavy juice on a favorite or chasing a lucrative longshot, this offer provides an incredible way to kick off your sports betting experience.
Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus on Argentina vs. Austria
Argentina squares off against Austria in Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup on June 22, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM ET. Amin Mohamed Omar of Egypt has been assigned as the main referee to oversee this highly anticipated contest. With knockout stage implications looming, both squads will be looking to secure a vital result.
|Bet Type
|Argentina
|Draw
|Austria
|Moneyline
|-230
|+340
|+650
|Total Goals
|Over 2.5 (-110)
|—
|Under 2.5 (-110)
Odds as of June 22, 2026 from BetMGM.
How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500
Signing up and claiming your BetMGM promotional offer ahead of the Argentina vs. Austria match is a seamless process. To get started and secure your edge, follow these simple steps:
- Create an Account: Download the BetMGM app or visit their official website to begin the registration process. You will be required to provide standard personal information—such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and home address—to securely verify your identity.
- Enter the Bonus Code: During sign-up, ensure you input the correct BetMGM bonus code for your specific region. Eligible new users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must enter code TOP150. Those in all other participating U.S. states should use code TOP1500.
- Make a Deposit: Once your account is successfully registered and verified, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $10. BetMGM offers a variety of secure, convenient payment methods to fund your account.
- Place Your First Bet: With your account funded and the corresponding promo code applied, you are officially ready to place your initial wager on this Argentina vs. Austria matchup and take advantage of your welcome bonus.