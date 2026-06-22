BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Argentina-Austria, World Cup Games

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All new users can redeem a fantastic, state dependent welcome offer with this link here, and redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 for the World Cup today, including a fun matchup between Argentina and Austria.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the World Cup, Argentina-Austria Today

If you are looking to secure some early value on the upcoming Argentina vs. Austria matchup, here is a quick breakdown of the current sign-up promotions available.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 22nd, 2026

Maximizing Your BetMGM Bonus Code Value

We’ve seen time and time again that maximizing your bankroll early in a major tournament is critical to long-term success. Depending on your location, applying the correct BetMGM bonus code unlocks the exact capital you need for this FIFA World Cup clash.

Sports bettors physically present in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use code TOP150 to claim the “Bet $10, Win $150 in Bonus Bets” promotion. To capitalize on this, simply place a $10 wager on the game. If your ticket is a winner, BetMGM will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard cash payout. There is no choice between offers in these four states; this is the exclusive welcome promo available to you.

For new customers located in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM provides a $1,500 first-bet offer via code TOP1500. Under this promotion, you can place your initial wager on this highly anticipated international showdown knowing that if your bet falls short, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. Whether you are laying heavy juice on a favorite or chasing a lucrative longshot, this offer provides an incredible way to kick off your sports betting experience.

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus on Argentina vs. Austria

Argentina squares off against Austria in Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup on June 22, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM ET. Amin Mohamed Omar of Egypt has been assigned as the main referee to oversee this highly anticipated contest. With knockout stage implications looming, both squads will be looking to secure a vital result.

Bet Type Argentina Draw Austria Moneyline -230 +340 +650 Total Goals Over 2.5 (-110) — Under 2.5 (-110)

Odds as of June 22, 2026 from BetMGM.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Signing up and claiming your BetMGM promotional offer ahead of the Argentina vs. Austria match is a seamless process. To get started and secure your edge, follow these simple steps: