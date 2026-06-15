BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1500 Bonus for Any World Cup, MLB Game This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can use BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim a $1,500 first bet on the upcoming June 15 World Cup matches. Redeem bonus code TOP150 to start with a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to start signing up.

With multiple games on the schedule, including exciting group stage matchups like Egypt vs. Belgium and Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay, this promotion can be applied across the full slate of soccer fixtures. New BetMGM users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer, while customers in all other participating US states are eligible for a generous $1,500 first-bet offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On June 15, 2026

New users can activate the BetMGM bonus code to unlock a massive welcome offer applicable to any of the June 15 World Cup matches. Whether you plan to wager on Belgium battling Egypt or Uruguay taking on Saudi Arabia, this promotion is available across the entire schedule.

The specific details of your BetMGM bonus offer depend on your current location. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a special “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. For users in all other participating US states, BetMGM provides a generous $1,500 first-bet offer, allowing you to wager on the World Cup action with peace of mind.

Monday World Cup Matchups

The opening round of the 2026 World Cup group stage continues with an intriguing slate of matches on June 15. As teams take the pitch looking to secure crucial early points, the schedule features notable cross-continental clashes, including Belgium matching up against Egypt, Uruguay taking on Saudi Arabia, and IR Iran facing New Zealand.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Belgium vs Egypt 3:00 PM -175 / +300 / +475 O/U 2.5 (-111 / -108) Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay 6:00 PM +675 / +333 / -233 O/U 2.5 (+110 / -128) IR Iran vs New Zealand 9:00 PM -108 / +220 / +340 N/A

In addition to the global soccer stage, bettors can also apply their welcome offer to a full slate of Major League Baseball games on June 15. Whether you are analyzing pitching matchups or searching for value in MLB run lines, the BetMGM bonus code is fully functional for all diamond action, providing flexibility for those who prefer to build a baseball-focused betting ticket.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up

Getting started with the “King of Sportsbooks” is a straightforward process. Once your account is fully activated, you can use your welcome offer on any of the World Cup or MLB matchups on the June 15 slate. Whether you are looking to wager on Belgium against Egypt, Uruguay taking on Saudi Arabia, or IR Iran squaring off against New Zealand, your bonus applies to the fixture of your choice.

To claim your preferred offer and start betting, follow these simple steps:

Verify Identity: Provide standard personal information (such as your name, address, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, enter the promo code that matches your location. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. Users in all other participating states should enter bonus code TOP1500. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods, such as a debit card, credit card, or online bank transfer. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the World Cup or MLB betting markets and place your qualifying wager on any match on the schedule.

After completing these steps, your offer will be officially activated, allowing you to enjoy all the thrilling sports action.