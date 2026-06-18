BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 World Cup Bonus for Mexico-South Korea

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet on the World Cup. New players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can register with bonus code TOP150 to unlock a $150 bonus. Click here to get in on the action.

This is an opportunity for sports fans to raise the bar on the World Cup. Start betting on Mexico-Korea, Canada-Qatar or any other game this week. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of these BetMGM promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

Before kickoff, review the details of the BetMGM welcome offer available in your region.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On June 18, 2026

Whether you want to back Canada against Qatar, Switzerland against Bosnia and Herzegovina, or Mexico against Korea Republic, this exclusive welcome promotion can be used on any of the World Cup matches on June 18. Simply sign up before kickoff and choose your preferred market from the international fixtures to get started.

The exact details of the BetMGM bonus offer depend on your current location. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if your qualifying bet wins. Meanwhile, new users in all other eligible U.S. states have access to a $1,500 first-bet offer. Both options provide an excellent opportunity to build your bankroll while enjoying the thrilling World Cup slate.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

The action features two host nations stepping into the spotlight, with Canada and Mexico taking the pitch in their respective home countries. Bettors can expect an exciting slate of international soccer, headlined by a closely contested matchup between Mexico and Korea Republic, alongside appearances from Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, and South Africa.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 3:00 PM -182 / +310 / +475 O/U 2.5 (-105 / -114) Canada vs Qatar 6:00 PM -333 / +450 / +800 N/A Mexico vs Korea Republic 9:00 PM +105 / +220 / +280 O/U 2.5 (+130 / -154)

In addition to the international soccer action, sports bettors can also apply their BetMGM welcome bonus to the diamond. A full slate of MLB games provides alternative betting markets for users looking to maximize their first-bet offer or qualify for the $150 bonus on June 18.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with your new BetMGM account and claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Once activated, your bonus can be applied to any of the World Cup matches on the June 18 slate, whether you want to wager on Canada vs. Qatar, Mexico vs. Korea Republic, or Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Follow these simple steps to activate your offer before kickoff:

Create an Account: Register a new account with BetMGM by providing standard personal information (such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity and location. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, input the specific bonus code that applies to your region: Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV should use bonus code TOP150 to opt into the “Bet $10, Get $150” welcome offer. Users in all other eligible states should enter bonus code TOP1500 to unlock the $1,500 first-bet offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the World Cup betting markets and place your first real-money wager on any of the June 18 international fixtures.

By completing these steps, you will successfully activate your BetMGM welcome offer, giving you an excellent way to get in on the action for the upcoming matchups.