BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 World Cup Bonus for England vs. Ghana

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The BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 provides all new users with a state dependent offer (most will receive a $1,500 bonus) to use on all World Cup games today, including England vs. Ghana. Use this link here to get started regardless of what state you are located in.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for World Cup Bonus

Before diving into the consensus odds and matchup data, eligible sports bettors must know exactly how to trigger their sign-up bonuses. Depending on your location, your available offer is locked in. Review the details below to find the correct code for your state before placing your wagers:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Win $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 23rd, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Detailed World Cup Promo Breakdown

We put a lot of stock in finding the best betting lines, but maximizing promo value is just as crucial to your bottom line. For new players located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the protocol is strict: you must use the code TOP150 to claim the “bet $10, win $150 in bonus bets” offer. There is no choice in these specific states. If your qualifying $10 ticket cashes, you secure a $150 bonus to fire at upcoming fixtures.

For users in all other participating U.S. states, the code TOP1500 unlocks the generous $1,500 first-bet offer. This allows bettors to take a bigger swing—perhaps on a heavy favorite or a calculated longshot—knowing that if the initial play misses, BetMGM will refund the entire stake (up to $1,500) as bonus bets. It does stand to reason that having this backstop makes hunting for early tournament value much more palatable.

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus on England vs. Ghana

The upcoming Round 2 regular-season matchup of the 2026 FIFA World Cup features England taking on Ghana. Kickoff is scheduled for June 23, 2026, at 4:00 PM ET.

Bet Type England / Over Draw Ghana / Under Moneyline -600 +600 +1600 Total Goals Over 2.5 (-180) — Under 2.5 (+146)

Odds as of June 23, 2026 from BetMGM

England sits as a massive favorite (-600) of taking all three points. Conversely, backing Ghana is a true longshot play; they have just a 4.9% chance of pulling off an outright upset, with a draw priced around a 12% probability.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting down on this match requires a quick setup. Here is how you can claim your welcome bonus before kickoff: