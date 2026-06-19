BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 World Cup Bonus for Australia vs. USA

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Sign up using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to take home a fantastic state specific offer via this link here, and use this opportunity to dive into all World Cup games Friday including Australia vs. USA.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for World Cup This Weekend

We put a lot of stock in finding the right promotional value before diving into futures prices or moneyline bets. Here is a breakdown of the current BetMGM offers available for the upcoming FIFA World Cup games:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 (If First Bet Wins) BetMGM Bonus Code (All Other Participating States) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All Other Participating States) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 19th, 2026

Secure Your BetMGM World Cup Bonus

The latest BetMGM bonus code provides new users with tremendous flexibility to attack the betting markets across the June 19 and June 20 schedule. Whether you want to back the USA on home soil against Australia or hunt for value in the tightly lined matchup between Turkiye and Paraguay, this sign-up offer applies to any fixture on the board.

Keep in mind that your location dictates the exact welcome promotion you receive. Bettors registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use code TOP150 to claim the bet $10, win $150 in bonus bets offer—there is no choice between promotions in these states. For new users located in all other legal sports betting states, BetMGM provides the standard $1,500 first-bet offer using code TOP1500, offering a heavy-hitting opportunity to kick off your international soccer portfolio.

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus on June 19 Matches

The next wave of FIFA World Cup action features four pivotal Round 2 group-stage matchups. As teams desperately look to secure vital points to advance to the knockout stages, this slate offers plenty of market intrigue. The card is headlined by the host nation USA taking on Australia in front of a heavily favored home crowd. Savvy bettors can also look forward to heavyweights like Brazil taking the pitch, alongside fiercely contested clashes between Scotland and Morocco, as well as Turkiye and Paraguay.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) USA vs Australia 3:00 PM -167 / +320 / +400 Scotland vs Morocco 6:00 PM +400 / +250 / -137 Brazil vs Haiti 8:30 PM -833 / +875 / +1800 Turkiye vs Paraguay 11:00 PM +100 / +230 / +280

Odds as of June 19, 2026 from BetMGM.

USA vs Australia Analysis

The USA looks to capitalize on their distinct home-field advantage as they host Australia. The Americans are listed as comfortable favorites on the moneyline at -167, accompanied by an implied 59.0% win probability to take all three points in this Round 2 affair. Conversely, Australia faces an uphill battle with just a 17.8% chance of scoring an upset, making them +400 underdogs. It does stand to reason that the USA will dictate the pace here, and bettors anticipating a standard result can find the total goals market set at 2.5.

Scotland vs Morocco Analysis

Morocco operates as the designated away team but enters the contest as the clear betting favorite at -137. Scotland (+400) finds themselves as significant underdogs despite the neutral American soil, holding just an 18.3% probability of securing a victory compared to Morocco’s 55.2% win probability. The market is clearly favoring Morocco’s recent form and dynamic attacking midfield.

Brazil vs Haiti Analysis

Brazil steps onto the pitch as the most massive favorite on the entire slate, which naturally impacts their futures prices for the tournament outrights. Backed by an imposing 86.2% win probability, Brazil’s moneyline sits at a steep -833 against Haiti (+1800). The betting markets fully expect an offensive showcase from the South American powerhouse, pushing the total goals line up to 3.5. Haiti will need nothing short of a historic performance, given their slim 4.3% chance of pulling off the longshot upset.

Turkiye vs Paraguay Analysis

To close out the slate, Turkiye and Paraguay will clash in what projects to be the most competitive game on the board. Turkiye holds a slight edge with a 47.5% win probability and even-money (+100) odds on the 3-way moneyline. Paraguay (+280) carries a 23.9% chance of an outright win, while the draw (+230) looms as a highly realistic outcome at a 28.5% probability. The total goals line sits at 2.5, slightly shaded toward the under (-139), signaling that oddsmakers expect a tight, defensive battle.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple process that takes just a few minutes of your time. To activate the offer, new users need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information—such as name, date of birth, email address, and physical address—to verify their identity.

During registration, you must enter the correct promo code for your specific region to ensure you capture the maximum value:

Bonus Code TOP150: For new users physically located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), and West Virginia (WV). Note: Bettors in these states must use the bet $10, win $150 bonus offer.

For new users physically located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), and West Virginia (WV). Note: Bettors in these states must use the bet $10, win $150 bonus offer. Bonus Code TOP1500: For new users physically located in all other participating legal betting states to claim the $1,500 first-bet offer.

Once your account is successfully registered and the appropriate bonus code is applied, make a first deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods. This qualifying deposit will officially activate the promotion on your account.

After your initial deposit clears, the welcome offer is yours to leverage. You can use it on any of the World Cup matches on the current slate. Whether you want to back our official prediction on the marquee USA vs. Australia matchup, fade the public in Brazil vs. Haiti, or find an edge in the competitive clashes between Scotland vs. Morocco and Turkiye vs. Paraguay, your promotional offer is valid across the entire board.