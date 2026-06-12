BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for USA-Paraguay, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here, then use a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus for USA vs. Paraguay tonight and more.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For USA-Paraguay World Cup Action

Before the USA takes the pitch against Paraguay, it is critical to know exactly which promotional structure applies to your jurisdiction. Review the data parameters below to ensure you activate the correct offer for your region.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified June 12th Offer Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM Bonus Code: Maximize Your World Cup Value

Sports bettors analyzing the FIFA World Cup markets can unlock exceptional expected value by utilizing the latest BetMGM bonus code before the USA and Paraguay clash. For new users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM offers a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” proposition. Simply register and place a $10 qualifying wager; a successful result yields $150 in bonus bets to deploy on future matchups.

For new customers operating in all other eligible U.S. states, the sportsbook provides a $1,500 first-bet offer. This dynamic allows you to place your initial wager on the USA vs. Paraguay fixture knowing that if the bet results in a loss, you will be refunded in bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum. Regardless of your location, these targeted welcome offers provide a pragmatic, high-upside recipe for success to kick off your World Cup betting strategy.

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus Code On USA vs Paraguay

Bet Type USA Draw Paraguay Moneyline +110 +220 +280 Total Goals Over 2.5 (+155) — Under 2.5 (-185)

Coming into tonight’s game USA is a favorite based on pre-tournament expectations. It will be a key match when it comes to advancing past the group stage in this World Cup.

Tactically, this matchup represents a complete statistical blank slate, as both teams are playing their first match of this tournament. Without historical head-to-head metrics to rely on, bettors will need to weigh underlying individual form and expected performance.

Today’s Major League Baseball Action

In addition to international soccer markets, bettors can find substantial daily volume across Major League Baseball. Today’s MLB slate features several intriguing matchups for sharp bettors looking to target player props or build a data-driven Same Game Parlay (SGP):

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Activate The BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For World Cup Action

To capitalize on this exclusive BetMGM offer, follow a straightforward, step-by-step registration sequence. First, create a new account here by providing standard identity verification details. During sign-up, input the precise bonus code TOP1500.

Once the platform verifies your credentials, execute a minimum deposit of $10 utilizing any of the sportsbook’s secure payment gateways. Finally, place your qualifying wager on the USA vs. Paraguay match or another eligible FIFA World Cup market to officially activate the promotion and lock in your new-user benefits.