BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here and unlock a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 tonight.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 For NBA Finals Game 3

Before executing your wagers on the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, review the available promotional offers below. Depending on your location, you can claim the specific offer that applies to your state.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On June 8th, 2026 Promo Confirmed By WTOP

Quick Details: $150 Bonus Or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

When registering to wager on the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, the BetMGM promo code provides two distinct paths to bankroll growth. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can leverage a high-upside bet-and-get promotion. By placing a qualifying $10 wager on the game, these users will receive a $150 bonus if their initial bet cashes, generating immediate positive expected value from the opening tip.

For basketball fans in all other participating legal US sports betting states, BetMGM offers a significant safety net. These users can claim the $1,500 first-bet offer. If your opening position on the Spurs or Knicks fails to hit, BetMGM refunds your entire initial stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. This provides a risk-mitigated entry point for bettors looking to maximize their leverage during the NBA Finals.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus Code On Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread +2.5 (-115) -2.5 (-105) Moneyline +110 -130 Total Points Over 216.5 (-115) Under 216.5 (-105)

The New York Knicks enter this Game 3 contest as slight home favorites, backed by compelling localized data at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have won their last five games at home and have been incredibly reliable for bettors, covering the spread at a 90% clip (9-1 ATS) over their last 10 outings. Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs operate as live underdogs with strong bounce-back metrics. San Antonio has won its last four road games following a loss. Furthermore, the over has hit in each of the Spurs’ last four away games when listed as an underdog, signaling a consistent trend of exceeding implied totals in hostile environments.

Today’s MLB Slate: Additional Betting Opportunities

If you are looking to diversify your betting portfolio beyond the NBA Finals, today’s Major League Baseball schedule offers several intriguing matchups to utilize your BetMGM promo code. The betting board features compelling series, including:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres

Whether you are targeting a high-value moneyline, analyzing a pitching matchup, or building a correlated player prop parlay, the exact same first-bet offer or bet-and-get bonus mechanics apply to these diamond matchups, giving bettors multiple avenues to deploy their initial wagers.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Activating your BetMGM welcome offer ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks is a straightforward, data-driven process. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus: