BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Netherlands-Morocco, Any MLB Game

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New users can use the BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock either a $1,500 first bet offer (most states) or a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) to use for the World Cup slate today, including a fun Brazil vs. Japan matchup and Germany taking the pitch. Get started here.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for World Cup June 29

Before today’s Round of 32 action begins, review the available promotions below. Choose the BetMGM bonus code that corresponds to your location to get started:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 (if your bet wins) BetMGM Bonus Code (All Other States) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All Other States) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 29th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer for June 29 World Cup Matches

New customers looking to wager on the June 29 FIFA World Cup slate can utilize the BetMGM bonus code to extract clear value from today’s matches. Whether you back Brazil to handle Japan or lean toward Germany defeating Paraguay, this exclusive promotion applies to any of today’s Round of 32 fixtures.

The welcome offer you receive is tied directly to your location. New players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will claim a specific “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion using code TOP150. For users in all other eligible U.S. states, code TOP1500 unlocks a $1,500 first-bet offer to use on the World Cup matchup of your choice.

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus on Brazil vs. Japan Today

The June 29 FIFA World Cup schedule delivers a pair of high-stakes knockout fixtures as the tournament officially enters the Round of 32. With the group stage complete, the remaining nations face a strict win-or-go-home scenario. Today’s slate features Brazil taking on Japan, followed immediately by Germany clashing with Paraguay.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Brazil vs Japan 1:00 PM -150 / +280 / +420 O/U 2.5 (+100 / -122) Germany vs Paraguay 4:30 PM -300 / +400 / +850 O/U 2.5 (-142 / +116)

Odds as of June 29, 2026 from BetMGM.

Brazil vs Japan Analysis

The Round of 32 action kicks off at 1:00 PM ET as Brazil and Japan fight to keep their World Cup championship hopes alive. Oddsmakers position Brazil as the clear favorite to advance, pricing their moneyline at -150. Japan enters this crucial knockout phase as a +420 underdog, with a regulation draw set at +280. Bettors evaluating the total goals market will find the line set at 2.5, heavily leaning toward the under at -122 compared to the over at +100. With survival on the line, both nations must navigate immense tactical pressure to secure a crucial victory.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with these exclusive welcome offers is a straightforward process. To claim your bonus ahead of today’s knockout stage action, new users need to create and register a new account with BetMGM.

During the sign-up process, you will provide standard personal information to verify your identity. When prompted for a promo code, ensure you use the exact code that corresponds to your specific state:

Bonus Code TOP150: For new users located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), and West Virginia (WV).

For new users located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), and West Virginia (WV). Bonus Code TOP1500: For new users located in all other eligible U.S. states.

After successfully registering your new account and entering the appropriate bonus code, deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. This initial deposit fully activates the offer on your account.

Once activated, you can place your qualifying wager on any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the slate. Whether your betting strategy aligns with the showdown between Brazil and Japan or the matchup featuring Germany and Paraguay, you have complete freedom to choose the fixture that best fits your analysis.