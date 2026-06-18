BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Czechia-South Africa, World Cup, MLB Games

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Create a new account using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here, which redeems a state dependent offer to use on wagers for the World Cup and MLB slates Thursday.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for World Cup, MLB Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 (If Bet Wins) BetMGM Bonus Code (All Other Participating States) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All Other Participating States) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 18th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Securing Your $1,500 First-Bet Offer or $150 Bonus

With a busy June 18 schedule featuring critical international clashes like South Africa taking on Czechia and Canada facing Qatar, value-seeking bettors can apply the BetMGM bonus code to any of the day’s FIFA World Cup fixtures. It is never too early to look at how today’s results will impact future prices in the group stage, making this the perfect time to build your betting portfolio.

Just remember the regional split: use code TOP150 if you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV to trigger the bet $10 to get a $150 bonus (if your bet wins) offer. If you are anywhere else where BetMGM operates legally, punch in TOP1500 to secure your $1,500 first-bet offer.

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus on June 18 Matches

The FIFA World Cup group stage continues with an exciting four-match slate today. We put a lot of stock in situational context, and with host nations Canada and Mexico both taking the pitch to fight for crucial points to advance beyond Round 2, the motivational angles are strong. Below are the consensus odds for today’s card.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Czechia vs South Africa 12:00 PM -125 / +250 / +340 Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 3:00 PM -182 / +310 / +475 Canada vs Qatar 6:00 PM -333 / +450 / +800 Mexico vs Korea Republic 9:00 PM +105 / +220 / +280

Odds as of June 18, 2026 from BetMGM.

Czechia vs South Africa Analysis

Kicking off at 12:00 PM ET with Tori Penso officiating, Czechia enters this Round 2 match as the betting favorite at -125. However, we always look for market inefficiencies. A -125 line carries an implied probability of 55.5%, but our projections show Czechia holds just a 52.1% win probability. South Africa sits at 21.1%, while the draw holds a 26.9% chance.

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Analysis

At 3:00 PM ET, Switzerland takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Swiss side is heavily favored on the moneyline at -182, backed by a strong 61.8% win probability. Referee Joao Pedro Pinheiro will oversee the match. For those looking at the totals, the line is set at 2.5 goals, with the under slightly favored at -114.

Canada vs Qatar Analysis

Canada hits the pitch at 6:00 PM ET as the biggest chalk on the June 18 board, boasting a massive -333 moneyline and a dominant 73.5% win probability. Officiated by Cristian Garay, Qatar faces an uphill battle as a +800 longshot.

Mexico vs Korea Republic Analysis

The 9:00 PM ET nightcap features Mexico hosting Korea Republic. This matchup projects as the most competitive of the day; Mexico holds a +105 moneyline and a 46.4% win probability, compared to Korea Republic’s +280 odds (24.6% win probability). With Gustavo Tejera as the main referee, the total goals market is fascinating. The under 2.5 is heavily juiced at -154, leaving the over priced at +130. If you want to exploit a potential overreaction in the market, the plus-money on the over is a fantastic value play.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up

Ready to get in on the action? Activating your welcome offer is a quick, data-driven decision that immediately boosts your betting arsenal. Once activated, your promotion can be used to place a wager on any of the World Cup matches on today’s slate.

Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus and start betting: