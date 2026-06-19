Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Wager $10, Get a $365 Bonus for World Cup Matches

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The smartest way to start handicapping the World Cup is by playing with house money. When signing up here with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, new players can bet $10 and and get $365 in bonus bets, regardless of whether that first wager wins or loses. If you’re ready to build your bankroll and step up your betting game for this World Cup slate, this welcome offer is your ticket to a nice pay day.

Note: The welcome offer is a Bet $10, Get $150 promo in bonus bets for users in IL and TN. Additionally, new bet365 users from PA, NJ, and MI will also get 50 bonus spins for bet365’s online casino alongside their standard sportsbook bonus.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for the World Cup

If you’re tired of sweating out standard bets without a safety net, this promotion is exactly what we need. New bet365 users can unlock this lucrative welcome offer to secure $365 in bonus bets just by putting down a simple $10 qualifying wager. The best part? It pays out whether your initial bet hits or misses.

To qualify, your first wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. Let me break that down: a selection at -450 odds is perfectly valid and gives you a real chance to qualify safely, but trying to lock in a massive, heavy favorite sitting at -800 won’t trigger the bonus.

Once those bonus bets hit your account, you have a full seven days to use them before they expire. That gives us a full week to dive into exotic bets or string together some parlays on exciting FIFA World Cup matchups like USA vs. Australia or Brazil vs. Haiti.

As a quick reminder, state-specific variations apply. If you’re in Illinois or Tennessee, you’ll receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus bets promotion. If you’re betting from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, or Michigan, you get the standard bonus plus 50 spins to use in the bet365 online casino.

Matches on Friday, June 19th

The World Cup group stage is rolling along with a thrilling four-game slate spanning the afternoon and evening. We are looking at high-stakes matchups across Group C and Group D. The schedule features the USA hosting Australia, an intriguing clash between Scotland and Morocco, heavily favored Brazil taking on Haiti, and a tightly contested showdown between Turkiye and Paraguay.

Because every squad is desperate to secure vital points early in this phase, the intensity will be off the charts. That means plenty of compelling betting angles for us to attack using our bet365 bonus code.

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) USA vs Australia (3:00 PM ET) -167 +328 +404 O/U 2.5 (-117/-107) Scotland vs Morocco (6:00 PM ET) +460 +258 -150 O/U 2.5 (+122/-154) Brazil vs Haiti (8:30 PM ET) -971 +925 +2025 O/U 3.5 (-125/+100) Turkiye vs Paraguay (11:00 PM ET) +102 +233 +276 O/U 2.5 (+106/-132)

USA vs Australia

Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Context: This pivotal Group D matchup features the USA hosting Australia. With Turkiye and Paraguay rounding out the group, securing three points here is absolutely essential for both squads’ chances of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Scotland vs Morocco

Venue: Foxborough, MA

Foxborough, MA Context: Group C action kicks off as Scotland takes on Morocco. Paired alongside Brazil and Haiti in the standings, getting an early result is critical for both nations.

Brazil vs Haiti

Venue: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Context: The other half of the Group C bracket sees heavily favored Brazil looking to assert dominance in the group standings against Haiti.

Turkiye vs Paraguay

Venue: Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara, CA Context: Concluding the slate’s Group D schedule, Turkiye faces Paraguay in a match where both teams need a positive result to keep pace with the USA and Australia.

How to Use the Bet365 Bonus Code

Getting your account set up and securing this welcome bonus before the opening whistle is a quick and straightforward process. To claim your bonus funds in time for today’s matchups, just follow these simple steps:

Register a New Account: Create a new account here. You’ll need to provide standard personal information, like your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure you enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted. This guarantees you are officially entered into the promotion. Claim the Offer: Once your account is verified and set up, navigate over to the promotions tab within the bet365 app and explicitly claim your welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Wager: To fully activate the offer, place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on any eligible market—like a straight moneyline pick or an Over/Under total on any of these upcoming World Cup games.

Once your initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will automatically credit your account with your bonus bets.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.