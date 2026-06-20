Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $365 Bonus for MLB, Saturday Night World Cup

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All new users can use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock a $365 bonus to use on all four World Cup matches today. Use this link here to get started.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for World Cup Bonus

Before we dig into the odds and futures prices for the June 20 and June 21 fixtures, it does stand to reason that you should understand exactly what you are claiming.

Review the table below for a quick breakdown of this lucrative welcome bonus.

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $365 New bet365 User Offer (IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 20th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

Finding a genuine edge over the market starts with your bankroll, and new bet365 users can build theirs instantly. Whether you decide to place your initial wager on heavy favorites like Ecuador or take a stab at a longshot like Sweden, you will receive your bonus bets once that first ticket settles.

To ensure you qualify, your initial bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. This means a -450 selection is perfectly fine, but a heavy favorite sitting at -800 in the market will not qualify. Once your bonus bets hit your account, they will remain active for seven days.

How to Use Bet365 World Cup Bonus Today

We’ve seen time and time again that group stage play is where you find the best value. Spanning June 20 and the early hours of June 21, bettors have a four-match slate loaded with regular-season action from Group E and Group F. The board is headlined by a classic European clash between the Netherlands and Sweden, alongside host nation Germany facing off against a tough Ivory Coast squad.

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Netherlands vs Sweden (1:00 PM ET) -140 +290 +360 O/U 2.5 (-148/+120) Germany vs Ivory Coast (4:00 PM ET) -190 +360 +470 O/U 2.5 (-168/+136) Ecuador vs Curacao (8:00 PM ET) -901 +900 +2000 O/U 2.5 (-194/+156) Tunisia vs Japan (12:00 AM ET) +550 +300 -190 O/U 2.5 (+108/-132)

Odds as of June 20, 2026 from bet365.

Matchup Details & Context

Netherlands vs Sweden: This is a pivotal Group F battle between two established European powers. The Netherlands enter as moneyline favorites, but they will be missing midfielder Quinten Timber due to injury, which could open up some value on the Swedish side.

This is a pivotal Group F battle between two established European powers. The Netherlands enter as moneyline favorites, but they will be missing midfielder Quinten Timber due to injury, which could open up some value on the Swedish side. Germany vs Ivory Coast: Operating out of Group E, Germany will look to secure a vital victory as substantial favorites. Ivory Coast is a highly capable squad, but their roster status is a major red flag—defender Evan Ndicka and Elye Wahi are both ruled out.

Operating out of Group E, Germany will look to secure a vital victory as substantial favorites. Ivory Coast is a highly capable squad, but their roster status is a major red flag—defender Evan Ndicka and Elye Wahi are both ruled out. Ecuador vs Curacao: Ecuador comes into this Group E fixture as massive -901 favorites to collect points against Curacao. This is a clear mismatch on paper.

Ecuador comes into this Group E fixture as massive -901 favorites to collect points against Curacao. This is a clear mismatch on paper. Tunisia vs Japan: This late-night Group F showdown sees Japan heavily favored (-190) over Tunisia, but bettors need to account for roster turnover, as Japan will be navigating this contest without injured forward Takefusa Kubo.

How to Redeem the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Getting started and locking in your bonus ahead of the World Cup action is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you properly activate the offer:

Sign Up and Register: Download the bet365 app or navigate to their online sportsbook. Create your new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is critical to enter the bonus code WTOP365 when prompted. Claim the Offer: Once your account is verified, opt-in and claim the welcome offer directly via the bet365 app interface. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier section and fund your account with a minimum deposit of $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Browse the FIFA World Cup futures or single-game odds and place a qualifying bet of at least $10. You can choose any market—whether you are backing Germany on the moneyline or fading Japan due to their injury concerns.

Once your initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will automatically credit the bonus bets to your account, giving you the analytical edge and bankroll you need to conquer the rest of the group stage.