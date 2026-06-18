Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $365 Bonus for Mexico vs. South Korea World Cup

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Redeem the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to secure a $365 bonus to use on all World Cup matches tonight. This link here gets you started.







Bet365 Bonus CodeWTOP365 for World Cup Matches Thursday

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $365 New bet365 User Offer (IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 18th, 2026

Understanding the bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Value

When analyzing futures prices or daily slates, we put a lot of stock in promotions that guarantee a return. With the bet365 Bonus Code, new users unlock $365 in bonus bets by simply placing a $10 wager on any FIFA World Cup action. Best of all, you receive the bonus bets whether your initial wager wins or loses. To ensure your bet qualifies, it must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotional offer and carry minimum consensus odds of -500. It does stand to reason that a -450 selection is eligible to trigger the offer, but a heavy favorite at -800 is not.

Once credited, your bonus bets will expire seven days after being added to your bonus balance, giving you a full week to hunt for longshot value or capitalize on market inefficiencies as the tournament progresses. Again, remember that the welcome offer fluctuates depending on your location: new users in Illinois and Tennessee will receive a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” promotion, while sign-ups in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will get the standard offer alongside the added perk of 50 spins for bet365’s online casino.

How to Use Bet365 World Cup Bonus on June 18 Matches

There are four exciting FIFA World Cup matches on the schedule for June 18, offering a full slate of action for bettors looking to deploy their welcome bonus. The day features teams from Group A and Group B squaring off in the regular season phase of the tournament. Whether you are backing heavy favorites to anchor a parlay or looking for underdog moneyline value, all four matchups provide prime opportunities to place your qualifying wager.

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Czechia vs South Africa (12:00 PM ET) -125 +260 +350 O/U 2.5 (+110/-138) Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (3:00 PM ET) -182 +320 +500 O/U 2.5 (-110/-110) Canada vs Qatar (6:00 PM ET) -350 +475 +900 O/U 2.5 (-150/+120) Mexico vs Korea Republic (9:00 PM ET) +105 +230 +275 O/U 2.5 (+120/-150)

Odds as of June 18, 2026 from Bet365.

Matchday Analysis & Situational Context

Czechia vs. South Africa: This Group A regular season match kicks off the day’s slate. As an odds-driven analyst, roster turnover is the first place I look for an edge. South Africa enters the contest with massive midfield liabilities, as both Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane are missing due to suspensions. Czechia (-125) holds significant value here against a depleted squad.

This Group A regular season match kicks off the day’s slate. As an odds-driven analyst, roster turnover is the first place I look for an edge. South Africa enters the contest with massive midfield liabilities, as both Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane are missing due to suspensions. Czechia (-125) holds significant value here against a depleted squad. Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: A crucial Group B battle where Switzerland enters as a notable favorite (-182) to secure three points in the regular season phase.

A crucial Group B battle where Switzerland enters as a notable favorite (-182) to secure three points in the regular season phase. Canada vs. Qatar: Canada enters as the heaviest moneyline favorite on the June 18 board (-350) against Qatar. If you are looking to avoid laying that kind of juice, analyzing the Over 2.5 goals (-150) might offer a more palatable angle.

Canada enters as the heaviest moneyline favorite on the June 18 board (-350) against Qatar. If you are looking to avoid laying that kind of juice, analyzing the Over 2.5 goals (-150) might offer a more palatable angle. Mexico vs. Korea Republic: The nightcap features Group A action that is undoubtedly the most tightly contested game on paper. Mexico sits at +105 on the moneyline, but their defense is the primary storyline. Mexico will have to adjust its game plan, as key defender Cesar Montes is missing from the lineup due to a suspension.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: How to Sign Up

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the June 18 FIFA World Cup slate is a simple, straightforward process. Follow the steps below to ensure you secure your bonus bets before kickoff: