Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $365 Bonus for England-Croatia, World Cup, MLB Games

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All new users can dive into an awesome slate of World Cup games today, including England vs. Croatia, with this link here to claim the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 for a $365 bonus.

Note: New users located in Illinois and Tennessee will alternatively receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” welcome bonus.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for World Cup Bonus

As you prepare to dig into the consensus odds for today’s exciting World Cup slate—featuring massive matchups like Portugal vs. Congo DR and England vs. Croatia—review the table below for a quick breakdown of the welcome bonus details.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $365 New bet365 User Offer (IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 17th, 2026

Bonus Code Overview: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

New bet365 users can claim a highly lucrative welcome offer by wagering just $10 to get $365 in bonus bets. We put a lot of stock in finding flexible promotions, and this one delivers: your qualifying wager must simply settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and meet a minimum odds requirement of -500 or greater. To put it simply, backing a selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but betting a massive favorite at -800 odds will not qualify.

Once your initial bet settles, the bonus bets are added to your balance, and you will have exactly seven days to use them to look for more value before they expire. Keep in mind the slight regional adjustments: new users in Illinois and Tennessee are eligible for a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” promotion. Meanwhile, users registering from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will receive the full $365 in bonus bets, plus an additional 50 spins for bet365’s online casino.

How to Use Bet365 World Cup Bonus Today

Today’s FIFA World Cup schedule features a packed slate of four opening-round fixtures across Groups K, and L. With global heavyweights like Portugal, and England all beginning their group stage campaigns, savvy bettors have no shortage of action to choose from. By using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, new users can place a qualifying wager on any of today’s matchups to unlock their welcome offer.

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home Moneyline Draw Away Moneyline Portugal vs. Congo DR (1:00 PM ET) -360 +450 +1000 England vs. Croatia (4:00 PM ET) -140 +270 +420 Ghana vs. Panama (7:00 PM ET) +130 +220 +220

Match Details, Context & Analytical Angles

We’ve seen time and time again that late roster changes and positional absences create serious market inefficiencies. Here is how today’s matches are shaping up:

Portugal vs. Congo DR (Group K)

Portugal enters their Group K opener as the heaviest favorite on the slate. Starting off with three points is imperative for their group stage positioning. However, Portugal will be tested defensively, as star center-back Ruben Dias is officially missing from the lineup due to injury.

Portugal enters their Group K opener as the heaviest favorite on the slate. Starting off with three points is imperative for their group stage positioning. However, Portugal will be tested defensively, as star center-back Ruben Dias is officially missing from the lineup due to injury. England vs. Croatia (Group L)

It goes without saying that this is the clear highlight of the June 17 slate. Pitting two familiar European foes against each other in the opening round immediately raises the stakes. Securing a result here is critical for knockout advancement scenarios.

It goes without saying that this is the clear highlight of the June 17 slate. Pitting two familiar European foes against each other in the opening round immediately raises the stakes. Securing a result here is critical for knockout advancement scenarios. Ghana vs. Panama (Group L)

Group L’s other fixture features a tightly contested matchup, perfectly reflected in the nearly split odds. The analytical angle here centers entirely on the midfield: Ghana must navigate tactical adjustments without star holding midfielder Thomas Partey, setting the stage for a gritty battle for points.

How to Redeem the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Unlocking your welcome bonus ahead of massive matchups like England vs. Croatia is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to claim your bonus bets today:

Register a New Account: Download and open the bet365 app, then create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the bonus code WTOP365 to officially opt into the promotion. Claim the Offer: Once your account is verified, make sure to formally claim the offer via the bet365 app interface. Make a Deposit: Deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the FIFA World Cup betting markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on any matchup—whether it’s backing a heavy favorite like Portugal or taking a flyer on a draw in Ghana vs. Panama—to activate the offer.

Once your initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will instantly credit your account with the bonus bets, providing you with plenty of ammunition to hunt for value throughout the rest of the tournament.