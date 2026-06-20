Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $365 Bonus for World Cup Matches Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s be honest, there is nothing better than waking up to a full slate of World Cup matches—except maybe having a nice pay day locked and loaded before kickoff. New users can sign up here with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to claim a massive welcome offer. By placing a simple $10 qualifying wager on any game, you will score $365 in bonus bets.

Quick heads-up: If you are betting from Illinois (IL) or Tennessee (TN), this is a “Bet $10, Get $150” deal. Meanwhile, my friends in Pennsylvania (PA), New Jersey (NJ), and Michigan (MI) will get the standard welcome bonus plus 50 free spins for the bet365 online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for World Cup Matches

Before we dive into the odds and handicapping, review the full details of the bet365 sign-up promotion below so we are all on the same page.

Get $365 in Bonus Bets

I love this promo because it gives us a real chance to chase bigger payouts without risking our entire bankroll. You can unlock $365 in bonus bets just by laying down a $10 wager on any World Cup market.

To qualify, your initial bet needs to settle within 30 days and have minimum odds of -500 or greater. In handicapping terms, taking a favorite at -450 is totally fine, but betting on heavy chalk at -800 won’t cut it. Once your bet settles, you will see those bonus bets hit your account regardless of whether your ticket cashed or busted. Just remember, we have to use these bonus bets within seven days, so don’t sit on them!

And again, IL and TN punters get the $150 bonus, while PA, NJ, and MI players get the standard deal plus 50 extra casino spins.

Betting Odds for June 20th

These Group E and Group F matchups are exactly where we can find some real value. With massive favorites like Germany and tightly contested battles like the Netherlands against Sweden, this slate gives us a perfect read on who has the momentum to advance toward the knockout stages. Let’s dive into the morning line and see where we should put our money.

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Netherlands vs Sweden (1:00 PM ET) -142 +301 +353 O/U 2.5 (-156/+125) Germany vs Ivory Coast (4:00 PM ET) -192 +353 +460 O/U 2.5 (-173/+138) Ecuador vs Curacao (8:00 PM ET) -990 +900 +2150 O/U 2.5 (-189/+153) Tunisia vs Japan (12:00 AM ET) +544 +301 -190 O/U 2.5 (+109/-137)

Match Breakdown

Netherlands vs Sweden: This is one of the tightest fixtures on the board, and where I’m looking closely for value. The Netherlands are favored, but they’re missing their engine in the midfield, Quinten Timber, due to an injury. Sweden is absolutely capable of disrupting this crucial Group F tilt.

This is one of the tightest fixtures on the board, and where I’m looking closely for value. The Netherlands are favored, but they’re missing their engine in the midfield, Quinten Timber, due to an injury. Sweden is absolutely capable of disrupting this crucial Group F tilt. Germany vs Ivory Coast: Germany is heavily favored on the moneyline in this Group E clash. Ivory Coast faces an uphill battle as they deal with notable absences; they will be without defender Evan Ndicka (injury) and Elye Wahi (other reasons). If you are building an exotic bet like a parlay, Germany feels like a solid key.

Germany is heavily favored on the moneyline in this Group E clash. Ivory Coast faces an uphill battle as they deal with notable absences; they will be without defender Evan Ndicka (injury) and Elye Wahi (other reasons). If you are building an exotic bet like a parlay, Germany feels like a solid key. Ecuador vs Curacao: This Group E contest features the largest betting mismatch of the day. Ecuador is a massive -990 favorite to secure three critical points. Pro Tip: Betting the Ecuador moneyline straight up won’t meet our promo odds requirement (-500 or greater), so look toward the total goals or player props if you want action here.

This Group E contest features the largest betting mismatch of the day. Ecuador is a massive -990 favorite to secure three critical points. Pro Tip: Betting the Ecuador moneyline straight up won’t meet our promo odds requirement (-500 or greater), so look toward the total goals or player props if you want action here. Tunisia vs Japan: Closing out the slate at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, Mexico, this Group F fixture features Japan as the clear road favorite despite missing injured star Takefusa Kubo.

For me, the standout matches of the day are undoubtedly the clashes featuring the Netherlands and Germany. The Dutch side needs to figure out how to overcome the loss of Quinten Timber, which makes Sweden a live underdog eager to capitalize.

Meanwhile, Germany is primed to exploit an Ivory Coast team dealing with severe depth issues without Ndicka and Wahi. Whether you want to back heavy favorites or shoot for a nice pay day on a tighter matchup, your first $10 wager on any of these contests will activate the bet365 welcome offer.

How to Apply the Bet365 Bonus Code

Getting set up is incredibly simple, and I’m going to walk you through exactly how I’d do it. Follow these steps to secure your World Cup bonus before the whistle blows:

Create an Account: Register for a new bet365 account here by plugging in your standard personal info (name, email address, date of birth, and physical address). Enter the Bonus Code: This is crucial—during the sign-up process, make sure you enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted. That is your ticket to the promotion. Claim via the App: Download the official bet365 mobile app to your phone, log in to your newly created account, and officially claim the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your bankroll with a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: Head over to the FIFA World Cup odds, find a line you like, and place a qualifying real-money wager of at least $10 on any match. Remember to keep those minimum odds of -500 or greater in mind.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.