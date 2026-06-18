Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $365 for Any World Cup Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s be honest—there is absolutely nothing better than the thrill of a loaded World Cup slate. By signing up here with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, new users can claim $365 in bonus bets after a $10 wager on any match. You’ll get that bonus regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.

Note: There are a few regional exceptions to keep in mind. New users in Illinois and Tennessee will alternatively receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus. Meanwhile, punters signing up from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will get the standard sportsbook offer plus 50 bonus spins for the bet365 online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTIP365 for the World Cup

Here is a quick snapshot of what we are working with before we dive into today’s soccer card:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus New User Offer (IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 18, 2026

Wager $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

New bet365 users can unlock $365 in bonus bets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup just by making a $10 wager. Again, you get this bonus even if your first bet misses the mark. To make sure your wager actually qualifies for the promotion, it has to settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and include minimum odds of -500.

In handicapping terms, this means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but trying to lock in a massive heavy favorite at -800 odds won’t trigger the bonus. Once those bonus bets hit your account, you have 7 days to use them, which gives us plenty of time to build some exotic wagers or chase bigger payouts through the rest of the tournament.

World Cup Matches and Betting Odds

Using our bet365 bonus code, any of these matchups offers a real chance to unlock your bonus funds.

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (3:00 PM ET) -184 +306 +494 O/U 2.5 (-107/-115) Canada vs Qatar (6:00 PM ET) -342 +446 +931 O/U 2.5 (-142/+114) Mexico vs Korea Republic (9:00 PM ET) +104 +223 +288 O/U 2.5 (+129/-158)

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

Los Angeles Stadium (Inglewood, CA) Context: This is a crucial Group B battle. Both nations are desperate to secure early points in the standings, but Switzerland enters as the clear betting favorite.

Canada vs. Qatar

Venue: BC Place Vancouver (Vancouver, Canada)

BC Place Vancouver (Vancouver, Canada) Context: Playing on home soil, Canada is the heaviest favorite on today’s slate. This Group B contest is pivotal for the Canadians to assert their dominance early in the tournament.

Mexico vs. Korea Republic

Venue: Estadio Guadalajara (Zapopan, Mexico)

Estadio Guadalajara (Zapopan, Mexico) Context: The nightcap offers intense Group A action in front of a raucous home crowd for Mexico. According to the oddsmakers, this is the most closely projected match of the day.

Daily Slate Analysis

The marquee matchup of the evening is undoubtedly Mexico vs. Korea Republic. Mexico is sitting as a slight +104 home favorite on the moneyline. However, if you are looking to bet this game, keep in mind they will be missing a key piece of their squad; Cesar Montes is out serving a suspension.

Over in Group B, Canada boasts steep -342 moneyline odds to defeat Qatar on their home turf. But before you blindly lock them into your parlays, remember the Canadians will have to navigate this fixture without Alfie Jones, who has been ruled out due to injury. If I’m looking to use the bet365 bonus code on a reliable favorite to activate the promotion safely, the Swiss offer great value at -184 to win outright against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the afternoon opener.

How to Use the Bet365 Bonus Code

Getting started is incredibly simple. If you’re ready to jump into the trenches with us, follow these straightforward steps to activate the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and secure your bonus bets ahead of today’s World Cup action:

Create an Account: Start the registration process here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity (name, date of birth, email address, and physical address). Enter the Bonus Code: During sign-up, ensure you enter the bonus code WTOP365 when prompted. This is the crucial step that opts you into the promotion! Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier section and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Wager: Browse the soccer markets for one of today’s World Cup matches and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 (remembering the -500 minimum odds requirement).

Once your initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will pad your account with your bonus bets ($365 standard, or $150 if you are in IL or TN), regardless of whether your ticket cashes or busts.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.