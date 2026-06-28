All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 47 33 .588 — New York 48 34 .585…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 47 33 .588 — New York 48 34 .585 — Toronto 39 44 .470 9½ Baltimore 39 45 .464 10 Boston 35 46 .432 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 43 38 .531 — Cleveland 43 40 .518 1 Minnesota 39 45 .464 5½ Detroit 35 48 .422 9 Kansas City 34 50 .405 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 42 42 .500 — Texas 41 42 .494 ½ Houston 41 44 .482 1½ Athletics 40 43 .482 1½ Los Angeles 35 49 .417 7

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 49 32 .605 — Philadelphia 46 37 .554 4 Miami 44 39 .530 6 Washington 42 42 .500 8½ New York 35 48 .422 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 50 30 .625 — Chicago 45 38 .542 6½ St. Louis 42 38 .525 8 Pittsburgh 41 42 .494 10½ Cincinnati 39 42 .481 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 53 30 .639 — San Diego 43 38 .531 9 Arizona 41 41 .500 11½ San Francisco 34 48 .415 18½ Colorado 33 50 .398 20

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 8, Detroit 6

Texas 7, Toronto 4

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 2

Cleveland 4, Seattle 3

Colorado 8, Minnesota 5

Washington 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Athletics 2

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 3:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Burke 5-4) at Baltimore (Baz 4-8), 6:35 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-5) at Toronto (Yesavage 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 6-5) at Cleveland (Messick 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Mikolas 2-6) at Boston (Suarez 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 3-5) at Houston (Lambert 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Johnson 1-2) at Seattle (Kirby 6-7), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 3-5) at Athletics (Jump 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 7

Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 2

Miami 5, St. Louis 1

Colorado 8, Minnesota 5

Washington 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, Atlanta 0

L.A. Dodgers 15, San Diego 3

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 7-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-5) at Toronto (Yesavage 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Mikolas 2-6) at Boston (Suarez 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2) at Milwaukee (Gasser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Canning 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 8-4) at Colorado (Sullivan 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 3-5) at Athletics (Jump 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Mahle 1-7) at Arizona (Rodriguez 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

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