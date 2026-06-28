All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|47
|33
|.588
|—
|New York
|48
|34
|.585
|—
|Toronto
|39
|44
|.470
|9½
|Baltimore
|39
|45
|.464
|10
|Boston
|35
|46
|.432
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|43
|38
|.531
|—
|Cleveland
|43
|40
|.518
|1
|Minnesota
|39
|45
|.464
|5½
|Detroit
|35
|48
|.422
|9
|Kansas City
|34
|50
|.405
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|42
|42
|.500
|—
|Texas
|41
|42
|.494
|½
|Houston
|41
|44
|.482
|1½
|Athletics
|40
|43
|.482
|1½
|Los Angeles
|35
|49
|.417
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|49
|32
|.605
|—
|Philadelphia
|46
|37
|.554
|4
|Miami
|44
|39
|.530
|6
|Washington
|42
|42
|.500
|8½
|New York
|35
|48
|.422
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|50
|30
|.625
|—
|Chicago
|45
|38
|.542
|6½
|St. Louis
|42
|38
|.525
|8
|Pittsburgh
|41
|42
|.494
|10½
|Cincinnati
|39
|42
|.481
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|53
|30
|.639
|—
|San Diego
|43
|38
|.531
|9
|Arizona
|41
|41
|.500
|11½
|San Francisco
|34
|48
|.415
|18½
|Colorado
|33
|50
|.398
|20
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Houston 8, Detroit 6
Texas 7, Toronto 4
Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 2
Cleveland 4, Seattle 3
Colorado 8, Minnesota 5
Washington 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 5, Athletics 2
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 3:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Burke 5-4) at Baltimore (Baz 4-8), 6:35 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-5) at Toronto (Yesavage 3-3), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 6-5) at Cleveland (Messick 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Mikolas 2-6) at Boston (Suarez 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 3-5) at Houston (Lambert 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Johnson 1-2) at Seattle (Kirby 6-7), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 3-5) at Athletics (Jump 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 7
Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 2
Miami 5, St. Louis 1
Colorado 8, Minnesota 5
Washington 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 5, Atlanta 0
L.A. Dodgers 15, San Diego 3
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 7-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-5) at Toronto (Yesavage 3-3), 7:07 p.m.
Washington (Mikolas 2-6) at Boston (Suarez 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2) at Milwaukee (Gasser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Canning 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 8-4) at Colorado (Sullivan 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 3-5) at Athletics (Jump 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Mahle 1-7) at Arizona (Rodriguez 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
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