All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|46
|31
|.597
|—
|Tampa Bay
|43
|32
|.573
|2
|Toronto
|39
|39
|.500
|7½
|Baltimore
|38
|42
|.475
|9½
|Boston
|31
|45
|.408
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|41
|38
|.519
|—
|Chicago
|40
|37
|.519
|—
|Minnesota
|38
|42
|.475
|3½
|Detroit
|34
|44
|.436
|6½
|Kansas City
|33
|46
|.418
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|40
|39
|.506
|—
|Athletics
|38
|40
|.487
|1½
|Texas
|38
|40
|.487
|1½
|Houston
|37
|43
|.463
|3½
|Los Angeles
|32
|48
|.400
|8½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|48
|29
|.623
|—
|Philadelphia
|42
|36
|.538
|6½
|Washington
|41
|38
|.519
|8
|Miami
|40
|39
|.506
|9
|New York
|34
|43
|.442
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|47
|29
|.618
|—
|St. Louis
|42
|34
|.553
|5
|Chicago
|40
|37
|.519
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|39
|39
|.500
|9
|Cincinnati
|37
|40
|.481
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|50
|29
|.633
|—
|San Diego
|40
|37
|.519
|9
|Arizona
|39
|39
|.500
|10½
|San Francisco
|31
|46
|.403
|18
|Colorado
|31
|48
|.392
|19
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 2, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Texas 4, Miami 3
Toronto 4, Houston 2
L.A. Dodgers 2, Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5
Colorado 3, Boston 2
Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 1
Tuesday’s Games
Houston at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas (deGrom 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-8) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 2-6), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Suarez 3-3) at Colorado (Freeland 1-7), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 8-4), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Jax 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 2-5) at Detroit (Skubal 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Burrows 3-8) at Toronto (Yesavage 3-3), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 7-2) at Minnesota (Prielipp 2-5), 7:40 p.m.
Athletics (Jump 3-1) at San Francisco (Mahle 1-7), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Washington 4, Philadelphia 1
Texas 4, Miami 3
Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 2, Minnesota 1
St. Louis 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 3, Boston 2
San Diego 1, Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas (deGrom 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Suarez 3-3) at Colorado (Freeland 1-7), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Washington (Cavalli 4-4), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 5-1) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Drohan 3-2) at Cincinnati (Lowder 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 7-2) at Minnesota (Prielipp 2-5), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at St. Louis (Liberatore 3-4), 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Pérez 6-3) at San Diego (Vásquez 6-5), 8:40 p.m.
Athletics (Jump 3-1) at San Francisco (Mahle 1-7), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
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