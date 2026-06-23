All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 46 31 .597 — Tampa Bay 43 32 .573…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 46 31 .597 — Tampa Bay 43 32 .573 2 Toronto 39 39 .500 7½ Baltimore 38 42 .475 9½ Boston 31 45 .408 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 41 38 .519 — Chicago 40 37 .519 — Minnesota 38 42 .475 3½ Detroit 34 44 .436 6½ Kansas City 33 46 .418 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 40 39 .506 — Athletics 38 40 .487 1½ Texas 38 40 .487 1½ Houston 37 43 .463 3½ Los Angeles 32 48 .400 8½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 48 29 .623 — Philadelphia 42 36 .538 6½ Washington 41 38 .519 8 Miami 40 39 .506 9 New York 34 43 .442 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 47 29 .618 — St. Louis 42 34 .553 5 Chicago 40 37 .519 7½ Pittsburgh 39 39 .500 9 Cincinnati 37 40 .481 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 50 29 .633 — San Diego 40 37 .519 9 Arizona 39 39 .500 10½ San Francisco 31 46 .403 18 Colorado 31 48 .392 19

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 2, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Texas 4, Miami 3

Toronto 4, Houston 2

L.A. Dodgers 2, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5

Colorado 3, Boston 2

Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 1

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (deGrom 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-8) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Suarez 3-3) at Colorado (Freeland 1-7), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 8-4), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Jax 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 2-5) at Detroit (Skubal 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Burrows 3-8) at Toronto (Yesavage 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 7-2) at Minnesota (Prielipp 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

Athletics (Jump 3-1) at San Francisco (Mahle 1-7), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Washington 4, Philadelphia 1

Texas 4, Miami 3

Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 2, Minnesota 1

St. Louis 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 3, Boston 2

San Diego 1, Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (deGrom 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Suarez 3-3) at Colorado (Freeland 1-7), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Washington (Cavalli 4-4), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 5-1) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Drohan 3-2) at Cincinnati (Lowder 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 7-2) at Minnesota (Prielipp 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at St. Louis (Liberatore 3-4), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Pérez 6-3) at San Diego (Vásquez 6-5), 8:40 p.m.

Athletics (Jump 3-1) at San Francisco (Mahle 1-7), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

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