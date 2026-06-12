All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|40
|25
|.615
|—
|New York
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|Toronto
|33
|36
|.478
|9
|Baltimore
|33
|37
|.471
|9½
|Boston
|27
|39
|.409
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|36
|31
|.537
|—
|Cleveland
|37
|33
|.529
|½
|Minnesota
|31
|39
|.443
|6½
|Detroit
|29
|40
|.420
|8
|Kansas City
|28
|41
|.406
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|36
|34
|.514
|—
|Texas
|34
|34
|.500
|1
|Athletics
|33
|35
|.485
|2
|Houston
|31
|39
|.443
|5
|Los Angeles
|27
|42
|.391
|8½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|45
|23
|.662
|—
|Philadelphia
|37
|31
|.544
|8
|Washington
|35
|34
|.507
|10½
|Miami
|34
|35
|.493
|11½
|New York
|30
|38
|.441
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|St. Louis
|37
|29
|.561
|4
|Chicago
|35
|34
|.507
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|35
|34
|.507
|7½
|Cincinnati
|32
|35
|.478
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|44
|25
|.638
|—
|San Diego
|35
|32
|.522
|8
|Arizona
|34
|34
|.500
|9½
|San Francisco
|28
|41
|.406
|16
|Colorado
|26
|43
|.377
|18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 11, Minnesota 0
Texas 4, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 7, Seattle 5
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3) at Minnesota (Prielipp 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 7-3) at Toronto (Gausman 4-4), 3:07 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 5-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 2-5) at Washington (Cavalli 3-4), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 3-2) at Cleveland (Cantillo 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-4) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 5-4) at Boston (Suarez 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Burrows 3-8) at Kansas City (Cameron 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-6) at Athletics (Springs 3-6), 10:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Jax 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 7-4), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:20 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Miami 2, Arizona 0
N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 4
Chicago Cubs 9, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 6
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3) at Minnesota (Prielipp 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 2-7), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 5-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 2-5) at Washington (Cavalli 3-4), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Soroka 8-3) at Cincinnati (Lowder 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Pérez 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-4) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Milwaukee (Drohan 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 2-2) at San Francisco (McDonald 2-3), 10:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-6) at Athletics (Springs 3-6), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 12:15 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:10 p.m.
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