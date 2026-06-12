All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 40 25 .615 — New York 41 26 .612…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 40 25 .615 — New York 41 26 .612 — Toronto 33 36 .478 9 Baltimore 33 37 .471 9½ Boston 27 39 .409 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 36 31 .537 — Cleveland 37 33 .529 ½ Minnesota 31 39 .443 6½ Detroit 29 40 .420 8 Kansas City 28 41 .406 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 36 34 .514 — Texas 34 34 .500 1 Athletics 33 35 .485 2 Houston 31 39 .443 5 Los Angeles 27 42 .391 8½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 45 23 .662 — Philadelphia 37 31 .544 8 Washington 35 34 .507 10½ Miami 34 35 .493 11½ New York 30 38 .441 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 41 25 .621 — St. Louis 37 29 .561 4 Chicago 35 34 .507 7½ Pittsburgh 35 34 .507 7½ Cincinnati 32 35 .478 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 44 25 .638 — San Diego 35 32 .522 8 Arizona 34 34 .500 9½ San Francisco 28 41 .406 16 Colorado 26 43 .377 18

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 11, Minnesota 0

Texas 4, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 7, Seattle 5

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3) at Minnesota (Prielipp 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 7-3) at Toronto (Gausman 4-4), 3:07 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 5-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 2-5) at Washington (Cavalli 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 3-2) at Cleveland (Cantillo 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-4) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 5-4) at Boston (Suarez 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Burrows 3-8) at Kansas City (Cameron 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-6) at Athletics (Springs 3-6), 10:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Jax 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 7-4), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:20 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Miami 2, Arizona 0

N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 6

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3) at Minnesota (Prielipp 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 2-7), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 5-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 2-5) at Washington (Cavalli 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Soroka 8-3) at Cincinnati (Lowder 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Pérez 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 6-4) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Milwaukee (Drohan 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 2-2) at San Francisco (McDonald 2-3), 10:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-6) at Athletics (Springs 3-6), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 12:15 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 3:10 p.m.

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