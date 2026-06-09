All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 38 25 .603 — New York 39 26 .600…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 38 25 .603 — New York 39 26 .600 — Toronto 32 35 .478 8 Baltimore 31 36 .463 9 Boston 27 37 .422 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 37 31 .544 — Chicago 34 31 .523 1½ Minnesota 30 37 .448 6½ Detroit 27 39 .409 9 Kansas City 27 39 .409 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 35 32 .522 — Texas 32 33 .492 2 Athletics 31 35 .470 3½ Houston 31 37 .456 4½ Los Angeles 25 42 .373 10

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 45 21 .682 — Philadelphia 36 30 .545 9 Washington 34 33 .507 11½ Miami 31 35 .470 14 New York 29 36 .446 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 41 23 .641 — St. Louis 35 28 .556 5½ Chicago 34 32 .515 8 Pittsburgh 34 32 .515 8 Cincinnati 31 34 .477 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 42 24 .636 — Arizona 34 31 .523 7½ San Diego 34 31 .523 7½ San Francisco 27 40 .403 15½ Colorado 24 42 .364 18

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Seattle 6, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 15, Athletics 14, 12 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-2) at Cleveland (Messick 6-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-5) at Baltimore (Young 4-1), 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Valdez 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 4-4) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 8-4) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 8-2), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Gore 4-5) at Kansas City (Lugo 2-4), 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 1-4) at Athletics (Perkins 2-3), 9:05 p.m.

Houston (Lambert 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2

Washington 4, San Francisco 3

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 15, Athletics 14, 12 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Griffin 7-2) at San Francisco (Ray 4-6), 3:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 2-6) at San Diego (King 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 2-4) at Miami (Gusto 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Jones 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 4-4) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 6-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 8-4) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 8-2), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-6) at Colorado (Lorenzen 2-8), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 1-4) at Athletics (Perkins 2-3), 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

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