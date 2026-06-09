All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|38
|25
|.603
|—
|New York
|39
|26
|.600
|—
|Toronto
|32
|35
|.478
|8
|Baltimore
|31
|36
|.463
|9
|Boston
|27
|37
|.422
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|37
|31
|.544
|—
|Chicago
|34
|31
|.523
|1½
|Minnesota
|30
|37
|.448
|6½
|Detroit
|27
|39
|.409
|9
|Kansas City
|27
|39
|.409
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|35
|32
|.522
|—
|Texas
|32
|33
|.492
|2
|Athletics
|31
|35
|.470
|3½
|Houston
|31
|37
|.456
|4½
|Los Angeles
|25
|42
|.373
|10
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|45
|21
|.682
|—
|Philadelphia
|36
|30
|.545
|9
|Washington
|34
|33
|.507
|11½
|Miami
|31
|35
|.470
|14
|New York
|29
|36
|.446
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|41
|23
|.641
|—
|St. Louis
|35
|28
|.556
|5½
|Chicago
|34
|32
|.515
|8
|Pittsburgh
|34
|32
|.515
|8
|Cincinnati
|31
|34
|.477
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|42
|24
|.636
|—
|Arizona
|34
|31
|.523
|7½
|San Diego
|34
|31
|.523
|7½
|San Francisco
|27
|40
|.403
|15½
|Colorado
|24
|42
|.364
|18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Seattle 6, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1
Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Milwaukee 15, Athletics 14, 12 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-2) at Cleveland (Messick 6-2), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 5-5) at Baltimore (Young 4-1), 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Valdez 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 4-4) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-3), 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 8-4) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 8-2), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Gore 4-5) at Kansas City (Lugo 2-4), 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Sproat 1-4) at Athletics (Perkins 2-3), 9:05 p.m.
Houston (Lambert 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2
Washington 4, San Francisco 3
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2
Milwaukee 15, Athletics 14, 12 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Griffin 7-2) at San Francisco (Ray 4-6), 3:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 2-6) at San Diego (King 4-5), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 2-4) at Miami (Gusto 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Jones 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 4-4) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-3), 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 6-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 8-4) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 8-2), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-6) at Colorado (Lorenzen 2-8), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Sproat 1-4) at Athletics (Perkins 2-3), 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
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