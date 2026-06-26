Australia 0, Paraguay 0

|Australia
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Paraguay
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Australia, Patrick Beach, Mathew Ryan, Paul Izzo; Paraguay, Orlando Gill, Gatito Fernandez, Gaston Olveira.
Yellow Cards_Irvine, Australia, 46th; Gomez, Paraguay, 77th.
Referee_Clement Turpin. Assistant Referees_Nicolas Danos, Benjamin Pages, Jerome Brisard. 4th Official_Oshane Nation.
A_68,827.
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