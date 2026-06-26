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Australia 0, Paraguay 0

The Associated Press

June 26, 2026, 12:08 AM

Australia 0 0 0
Paraguay 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Australia, Patrick Beach, Mathew Ryan, Paul Izzo; Paraguay, Orlando Gill, Gatito Fernandez, Gaston Olveira.

Yellow Cards_Irvine, Australia, 46th; Gomez, Paraguay, 77th.

Referee_Clement Turpin. Assistant Referees_Nicolas Danos, Benjamin Pages, Jerome Brisard. 4th Official_Oshane Nation.

A_68,827.

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