Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez hits grand slam, 2-run homer in 1st inning against Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a grand slam and two-run homer in the first inning for the…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a grand slam and two-run homer in the first inning for the Houston Astros against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

The left-handed slugger drove in two runs with an opposite-field homer early in the inning and cleared the bases with a two-out shot to center, giving him six RBIs in a nine-run inning.

Alvarez, the AL leader in homers, tied Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber for the MLB lead at 24 with two in the inning.

The 28-year-old designated hitter, who is from Cuba, was the AL rookie of the year in 2019. The three-time All-Star was the AL Championship Series MVP in 2021 and led the Astros with six RBIs the next year when they won the World Series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.