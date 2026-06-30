Ajax lands Monaco left-back Caio Henrique on a deal through 2030

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Brazilian left-back Caio Henrique has left Monaco after six seasons to join Ajax, the Dutch club said…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Brazilian left-back Caio Henrique has left Monaco after six seasons to join Ajax, the Dutch club said on Tuesday.

Ajax said the 28-year-old player has signed a contract until June 30, 2030. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Henrique recorded 39 assists in 211 games with French league club Monaco.

Ajax technical director Jordi Cruijff said the club worked hard to bring the versatile defender to the Netherlands.

“He is a player who brings a wealth of experience and leadership. With his qualities, he will be a valuable addition to the squad and someone who can make an immediate impact,” he said.

Ajax parted ways with Oscar Garcia after a turbulent season in which the Dutch club finished fifth in Eredivisie and earlier this month appointed Spanish coach Michel as a replacement.

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