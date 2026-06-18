A’ja Wilson scores 33 points and Aces grab 18 steals in 86-76 win over Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 33 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the…

PHOENIX (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 33 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 86-76 in a rematch of the 2025 WNBA Finals to clinch a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup championship.

The Aces (11-4), who lost 96-66 at Dallas on Monday to snap their six-game winning streak, play June 30 at New York for the Commissioner’s Cup title.

NaLyssa Smith scored 21 points and Jackie Young added 20 points and nine assists for Las Vegas, the defending WNBA champion.

Young had a career-high five steals and Wilson added four as the Aces finished with 18 — tied with Toronto for the most in a WNBA game this season.

Kahleah Copper scored 26 points and Alyssa Thomas had 11 assists to go with 10 points for the Mercury (4-11).

Phoenix has lost four in a row.

The Mercury shot 60% (18 of 30) from the field, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range, in the first half and led 49-45 at the break.

Las Vegas’ Chennedy Carter (illness) was not with the team for the second consecutive game.

Phoenix beat the Aces 99-66 in the season opener.

Up next

Aces: Host Golden State on Sunday.

Mercury: Host Seattle on Sunday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/WNBA-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.