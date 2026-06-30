AC Milan signs Gonçalo Ramos from PSG for a club-record fee

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan completed the signing of Portugal forward Gonçalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday for a…

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan completed the signing of Portugal forward Gonçalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday for a club record fee of more than 70 million euros ($80 million).

Ramos, who has just turned 25, is new coach Rúben Amorim’s first signing and shows a real statement of intent from Milan, which is coming off what its American owners deemed “an unequivocal failure” of a season.

Ramos has signed a five-year deal. Italian media reports that Milan has paid around 74 million euros ($84 million), smashing the club’s previous record. It is also among the highest transfer fees ever paid by a Serie A club.

Milan’s previous record transfer was the 49.5 million euros ($56.5 million) it paid Lille for Rafael Leão in 2019.

Ramos has spent the past three seasons at PSG, scoring 45 goals in 131 appearances and winning a number of trophies, including three Ligue 1 titles and two Champions League crowns. He previously played for Benfica.

Ramos is currently at the World Cup with Portugal — his second appearance in soccer’s biggest competition. He also helped Portugal win the Nations League last year.

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