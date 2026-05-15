Yankees pitcher Max Fried to go on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow bone bruise

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried will be sidelined for at least two weeks and perhaps…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried will be sidelined for at least two weeks and perhaps longer because of a left elbow bone bruise.

“Definitely bummed that I’m going to have to be missing some time, but overall happy that it doesn’t look like it’s going to be anything serious. No surgery required or anything like that,” Fried said before the Subway Series opener Friday night against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

“So, never want to go on the IL and miss games, but also understand that the long-term outlook still looks good.”

The 32-year-old lefty had an MRI and CT scan Thursday, a day after his start at Baltimore was cut short following the third inning. He also was examined by Yankees team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad.

“I feel it a little bit on just full extension right now. But it’s minimal,” Fried said. “I would say it’s more intense when I’m throwing. But I think that just with some rest and being able to focus on the recovery, we’re optimistic about it.”

New York said Fried will be placed on the 15-day injured list and the imaging will be reviewed by Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The Yankees said repeat imaging will be taken in a few weeks or when Fried is asymptomatic to determine when he can resume throwing. A more specific projection for his return to the mound will be determined then.

“I think we’re looking at a little bit of an ambiguous timeline. Just understanding that everyone’s bodies are going to heal differently,” Fried said. “I’m going to get back as soon as I possibly can.”

Fried had Tommy John surgery in 2014. The three-time All-Star said his reconstructed UCL is not injured.

“No worries long term,” he said. “Ligament looks good.”

Fried is 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 10 starts after going 19-5 with a 2.86 ERA and making the All-Star team last season, his first with the Yankees. He left Atlanta as a free agent to sign a $218 million, eight-year contract with New York in December 2024.

“I think in some ways good news, in that the ligament’s in good shape and just a matter of how the timeline’s going to shake out,” manager Aaron Boone said. “But I think long term, feel like we’re in a good spot. So we’ll just kind of listen to the body here over the next days and weeks and see what ultimately that timeline leads to.”

New York began the day 27-17, two games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East. Yankees starters had a 3.14 ERA, third-best in the majors behind Atlanta (2.96) and Tampa Bay (3.00), and the team appears to have enough depth to weather Fried’s absence.

Three-time All-Star Carlos Rodón rejoined the rotation last weekend after recovering from surgery last October to remove loose bodies in his left elbow and shave a bone spur. He is scheduled to pitch again Saturday night against the Mets.

Gerrit Cole is nearing a return from elbow ligament replacement surgery in March 2025. Cole has made five minor league rehab starts, and Boone said the 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner probably will make two more before his season debut in the big leagues.

Cole is scheduled to start Saturday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and Boone said the team won’t accelerate the right-hander’s timeline just because of Fried’s injury.

“The likelihood is two more with him and then we’ll be in position to roll,” Boone said. “Don’t want to take him off track just for a short-term need. When he’s ready, then he’ll insert in.”

New York’s rotation also includes Cam Schlittler, Will Warren and Ryan Weathers. Boone said the Yankees had started talking about who will replace Fried for now, but no final decision had been made.

Luis Gil, the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, has been in the minors for much of the season and was placed on the injured list last Friday because of right shoulder inflammation.

“I’m going to do whatever I can to get back as soon as possible. I don’t like being hurt and not pitching,” Fried said.

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AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

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