Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 NBA Bonus + 100% QuickPicks Boost

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New daily fantasy players can take advantage of Splash promo code WTOP50 ahead of Friday night’s NBA action. Create a new account to qualify for a 100% deposit match up to $50 and a 100% QuickPicks Boost. Click here to activate this offer.

There is no shortage of options for sports fans this weekend. There are options in the NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA Championship, MMA and more. With that said, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA Playoffs on Friday night. Splash will provide players with multiple ways to win with this sign-up offer.

Redeem Splash promo code WTOP50 to qualify for a $50 deposit match and a 100% QuickPicks Boost.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 Deposit Bonus

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer $50 Deposit Match and 100% QuickPicks Boost Date Last Verified May 15, 2026

Instead of rolling the dice on the games, new players can start with a guaranteed bonus. Create a new account and lock in this 100% first-deposit match. Anyone who makes a cash deposit of $50 will receive $50 in bonuses.

Additionally, this offer comes with a 100% QuickPicks Boost. Between the deposit bonus and the boost, new users will have opportunities to get a feel for the Splash app. Create a new account and start reaping the rewards during this busy weekend.

How to Get Started With Splash Promo Code WTOP50

First things first, this promo is only available for first-time players on Splash. Create a new account in a matter of minutes and start locking in bonuses. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

Apply promo code WTOP50 to qualify for this offer. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

Make a cash deposit using any of the available payment methods (credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal, online banking, etc.)

New players will receive a 100% deposit match for up to $50 in total bonuses.

This offer also comes with a 100% QuickPicks Boost for the NBA Playoffs or any other game this weekend.

Friday Night NBA DFS Options

The NBA Playoffs are heating up as we inch closer to the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder are currently waiting for their opponents in the Eastern Conference Finals and Western Conference Finals, respectively.

The Knicks will get the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons. The Cavs have a chance to clinch this series at home. However, Detroit is 3-0 in elimination games so far in these playoffs.

As for the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs are looking to close out the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. Victor Wembanyama is sure to be a popular DFS pick for basketball fans this weekend, and potentially deeper into the NBA Playoffs. Splash will have a variety of ways for NBA fans to get in on the action during the playoffs.