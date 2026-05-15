Montgomery County Council approves $143M budget increase for MCPS; personnel cuts still possible

In an emotional straw vote Friday, the Montgomery County Council voted 9-2 to approve a $7.9 billion operating budget for next fiscal year.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Jeers as Montgomery County Council members delay a budget vote

In an emotional straw vote Friday, the Montgomery County Council voted 9-2 to approve a $7.9 billion operating budget for next fiscal year — providing an additional $143 million in funding for Montgomery County Public Schools that is still $36 million less than what the district requested.

The decision, which is not binding but is unlikely to be changed, means hundreds of educator positions — including media assistants, social workers and English composition assistants — could still be on the line.

The Montgomery County Council hearing room in Rockville was packed with educators Friday morning, with many holding signs advocating to keep their positions and fully fund the school board’s budget request. As councilmembers discussed the reasoning behind their vote, many educators in the audience became emotional and wiped tears.

The $7.9 billion council-approved budget includes no property tax rate increase and a new progressive income tax structure that will increase the income tax rate for filers making over $150,001 annually and provide a tax break for everyone making less.

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