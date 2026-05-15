Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $200 Bonus for NBA Playoffs This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer ahead of Friday’s NBA Playoff games. Create a new account and bet $20 to win $200 in FanCash. Click here to start signing up.

This is an opportunity for players to hit the ground running this weekend. We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA doubleheader on Friday night, but there are plenty of options available. Make picks on the NHL, MLB, PGA Championship or MMA. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. From there, bet $20 to win $200 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers $200 in FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 in FanCash Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 15, 2026

This is a straightforward offer for first-time players on Fanatics Sportsbook. All it takes is a $20 bet to win $200 in FanCash. The outcome of the original wager won’t have an impact on this offer.

At this point, players are ready to start making picks on any game in any sport. The NBA Playoffs continue with two potential elimination game on Friday night. Not to mention, there are options in the NHL Playoffs, MLB, PGA Championship, MMA and more. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan.

How to Activate This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

First things first, it’s important to note that players won’t need to manually enter a promo code. Simply signing up will be enough to unlock this offer. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to start the registration process. There is no need to input a promo code.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Start with a $20 wager on the NBA or any other sport. No matter what happens in the selected game, players will receive $200 in FanCash.

Friday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Two NBA teams are entering the danger zone on Friday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the brink of elimination against the San Antonio Spurs, but they have the benefit of playing at home in Game 6. Slowing down Victor Wembanyama will be at the top of Minnesota’s to-do list.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons are on the road as the Cleveland Cavaliers hold a 3-2 series lead. The Pistons are 3-0 so far in elimination games during these playoffs. Fanatics Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to get in on the NBA action throughout the weekend. Don’t miss out on the chance to lock in FanCash and start placing NBA wagers.