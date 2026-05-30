Braves bring 1-0 series lead over Reds into game 2

Atlanta Braves (39-19, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-27, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:15…

Atlanta Braves (39-19, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-27, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Martin Perez (2-3, 2.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (2-4, 6.26 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -143, Reds +120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds leading the series 1-0.

Cincinnati is 29-27 overall and 14-13 at home. The Reds are 13-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Atlanta has a 39-19 record overall and a 22-9 record in road games. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.16 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 37 RBIs while hitting .274 for the Reds. Sal Stewart is 15 for 37 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Michael Harris II has a .308 batting average to lead the Braves, and has six doubles and 13 home runs. Mauricio Dubon is 11 for 39 with four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by three runs

Braves: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Drake Baldwin: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (finger), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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