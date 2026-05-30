Dodgers host the Phillies on home winning streak

Philadelphia Phillies (29-28, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (37-20, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Philadelphia Phillies (29-28, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (37-20, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (4-4, 4.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (3-3, 4.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -130, Phillies +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies trying to extend a six-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles has gone 19-10 in home games and 37-20 overall. The Dodgers have the best team ERA in the NL at 3.10.

Philadelphia is 29-28 overall and 15-12 on the road. The Phillies have hit 69 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Pages has 13 home runs, 15 walks and 50 RBIs while hitting .297 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 13 for 34 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 10 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs while hitting .261 for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 12 for 42 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .248 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .175 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Dreyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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