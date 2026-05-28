Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Score $50 Bonus for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 6 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans looking to elevate their playoff viewing experience can activate Underdog promo code WTOP to unlock a highly rewarding welcome offer. Designed specifically for new users only, this promotion allows you to sign up and play just $5 to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. Click here to start signing up.







This is the perfect way to hit the ground running during the Western Conference Finals. Start making picks on superstars like Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and more. Underdog also has options on the NHL, MLB and tons of other sports.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Delivers $50 Sign-Up Bonus

Activating this welcome offer is straightforward and highly rewarding for new Underdog customers. By signing up and playing just $5 on your initial entry, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries credited directly to your account. This upfront boost is perfectly timed for the high-stakes matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, giving you the immediate flexibility to build multiple entries and capitalize on the game’s best player projections.

Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for first-time users creating a new account. To successfully claim your $50 in bonus entries, you must meet the specific legal age requirements of your jurisdiction and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog operates. Once your eligibility is confirmed and your first $5 play is locked in, your bonus funds will be ready to deploy.

Spurs vs. Thunder Game 6 DFS Projections

This highly anticipated matchup marks a critical battle in the Western Conference Finals, with both teams fighting for dominance in the Western Conference Finals following five completed games in the series.

Oklahoma City Thunder Player Props:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Total Points Higher/Lower 30.5

Total Points Higher/Lower 30.5 Chet Holmgren: Total Rebounds Higher/Lower 7.5

Total Rebounds Higher/Lower 7.5 Jalen Williams: Total Points Higher/Lower 12.5

Total Points Higher/Lower 12.5 Alex Caruso: Total Points Higher/Lower 9.5

Total Points Higher/Lower 9.5 Luguentz Dort: Total 3-Point Field Goals Higher/Lower 1.5

San Antonio Spurs Player Props:

Victor Wembanyama: Total Points Higher/Lower 26.5

Total Points Higher/Lower 26.5 Stephon Castle: Total Assists Higher/Lower 6.5

Total Assists Higher/Lower 6.5 Devin Vassell: Total 3-Point Field Goals Higher/Lower 2.5

Total 3-Point Field Goals Higher/Lower 2.5 De’Aaron Fox: Total Assists Higher/Lower 5.5

Total Assists Higher/Lower 5.5 Julian Champagnie: Total Points Higher/Lower 9.5

When analyzing the board, several players are showing strong statistical trends relative to their current consensus totals. For the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama has been an unstoppable offensive force in the Western Conference Finals. Through five games, he has racked up 141 points, averaging an impressive 28.2 points per game, which comfortably supports a higher projection on his 26.5 total points line.

On the Oklahoma City Thunder side, Alex Caruso is offering massive value on his 9.5 total points line. In the series, Caruso has poured in 85 points across five games (17.0 points per game). Conversely, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander faces a steep 30.5 total points line. While he remains the Thunder’s primary weapon with 131 points in the series, his 26.2 points per game average falls short of the current consensus projection.

While the NBA playoffs deliver incredible action, your bonus entries are not limited to the hardwood. Underdog offers extensive daily fantasy markets across the NHL and MLB as well. Whether you are targeting pitcher strikeout projections on the diamond or daily fantasy picks on the ice, your $50 bonus provides immediate flexibility across all active sports.

How to Redeem Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with this promotion is a simple process. Follow the steps below to claim your bonus before the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs take the court: